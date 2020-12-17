PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

1) Where will Missouri finish in the SEC in basketball?

Mitchell: Realistically I still don't have a great idea because I haven't watched the majority of the teams in the league play yet, but I think anywhere from like third to sixth is most likely. I legitimately think winning the league is not out of the question, but I'm not ready to pick it quite yet. I'll go ahead and say fourth. Gabe: I went through the schedule game by game and picked them 13-5 in the SEC. I think that's good enough for a top three finish, maybe second depending on who wins a tiebreaker. I'll still go with Tennessee as the champ, but I think the Tigers get a double bye in the league tournament.

2) Is this an NCAA Tournament team?

Gabe: Almost certainly. Worst case scenario, they're 7-1 in the non-conference. That means if you go 9-9 in the league you're 16-10 and I think that would be in barring an absolute no-show in the first game of the league tourney. This team should be better than .500 in SEC play based on what we've seen so far. Mitchell: It better be. I don't want to say it would take a collapse to miss the tournament because there's so much of the season left to play, but at this point, it would be massively disappointing if this team didn't reach the Big Dance.



3) SEC picks of the week

Mitchell: Texas A&M (-14) at Tennessee: Texas A&M needs to win and win big if it has any chance at the Playoff. Tennessee is playing for nothing. Give me A&M. Ole Miss (+4) at LSU: Part of me wants to predict LSU will have spent the entire last week basking in the glow of beating Florida and not show up for this game, but Ole Miss hasn't played in weeks. It's hard for me to imagine kids taking off three weeks of playing at this time of year and coming back fired up, and LSU still probably has more talent. Go Tigahs. Alabama (-17) vs Florida: It's a shame this game has become meaningless. I probably would have taken Alabama to cover 17 even if Florida had won last week, but I would have had to think about it. Now, I'll definitely take the Tide. Gabe: Texas A&M (-14) at Tennessee: I guess the Aggies. They have to make a statement and hope for help. Ole Miss (+4) at LSU: Ole MIss is riding a similar wave of momentum to Mizzou with signing day and a lot of good feelings. Give me the Rebels. Alabama (-17) vs Florida: I was going to take Florida to cover. Last week gave me pause. But the Gators are still going to convince themselves with a win and some help they can get in the playoff. They won't win, but they will cover (because Alabama is in as the one seed even if it wins by a point).

4) Non-SEC picks of the week

Mitchell: Oregon (+1) vs USC: Only Pac-12 game I've watched this season has been Oregon's loss to Oregon State. Oregon didn't look very good in my only impression of them, so give me USC. Northwestern (+20.5) vs Ohio State: I would love nothing more than for Northwestern to win this game. But they can't score, and even Northwestern's defense isn't good enough to keep Justin Fields and company out of the end zone at least a few times. Ohio State rolls 34-10. Clemson (-7.5) vs Notre Dame: Very excited for this one. I think Clemson gets its revenge, but that number seems too big for me. I didn't think it was the absence of Trevor Lawrence that cost Clemson the first game. I think the Tigers win by like four and Notre Dame has a shot to win it late but can't quite get it done. Tulsa (+13.5) vs Cincinnati: No respect for Tulsa. Cincinnati is the better team, but the Golden Hurricane still haven't lost a league game. I think they keep it close. Cincinnati wins, Tulsa covers. Oklahoma (-5.5) vs Iowa State: It's probably about time Matt Campbell runs out of magic and Oklahoma's talent prevails in this matchup. Sooners. Gabe: Oregon (+1) vs USC: I guess USC. At least the Trojans are supposed to be here. Northwestern (+20.5) vs Ohio State: Northwestern's defense is really good. I think Ohio State wins, but I think the Cats keep it low scoring enough to cover. Clemson (-7.5) vs Notre Dame: Clemson HAS to win. Notre Dame probably doesn't. Trevor Lawrence plays huge, then Dabo goes off about how nobody respects them somehow. Tulsa (+13.5) vs Cincinnati: I could see Cincy being depressed and deflated after the rankings screwed them. I could also see them being very, very angry. Give me the Bearcats. Oklahoma (-5.5) vs Iowa State: Oklahoma is used to games like this. Iowa State isn't. Sooners.

5) Which four teams make the playoff and what are the matchups?