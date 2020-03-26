What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well. On to this week's predictions.

1) What's your confidence level college football season starts on time, 1-100?

Mitchell: Right now, I'm at about a 60. I still think there's a decent chance we get back to semi-normal by mid-summer, and if there is absolutely any way college and conference administrators can make this football season happen, they will do it. But given how rapidly everything has changed in the past couple weeks, I wouldn't be at all surprised if the start of the season gets delayed or even if it never happens. Gabe: We did this on the Greatest Pod in the South a few days ago and I said 52. I think football season in some form is going to happen. But right now, I'm not sure it's a full season. We're going to have games in the fall. Are we going to have all of them as scheduled? Right now I'm leaning toward yes because it's so far away but when we answer this question again a month from now, I'm not sure I'll still be above 50 percent.

2) Does anyone else transfer from Mizzou basketball (you don't have to say who)?

Mitchell: I'll say yes. Without naming names, there are two players (aside from Tray Jackson, who is already gone) that seemed to me like realistic transfer candidates entering the offseason. I'll guess one of them leaves, although I want it to be clear that is just a guess and not based on any inside information. Gabe: I'm going yes simply because numbers say it's likely to go that way. Multiple players leave almost every year, and not just at Mizzou. I suppose multiple players already have this year when you count Mario McKinney, but I say we'll have one more departure.

3) Will Cuonzo Martin add a transfer this spring?

Gabe: If he doesn't, I'll be at a loss as to why. Missouri has been tied to a couple grad transfers already. I think it's more likely they add two transfers than none. Mitchell: Yes. He absolutely has to. Time will tell if it's the kind of impact transfer who can help this team score more points, but he cannot enter a pivotal year four having added only Jordan Wilmore to the roster.



4) Either, neither or both: Mizzou makes the NCAA Tournament next year, Cuonzo Martin gets fired.

Mitchell: Neither. Which is probably the worst-case scenario in the minds of a lot of fans reading this. But here's my reasoning: Making the NCAA Tournament will depend a lot on the two questions above — who leaves and who can the staff add to the roster. As of right now, I don't see this team being quite good enough to make the Big Dance, but obviously that could change if they do make a splash in the transfer market. And while Cuonzo really needs to make the NCAA Tournament next year, or at least come close, in order to have any job security, I just can't see Missouri waiting until May and then paying $6 million to make him go away. One thing to keep in mind: the coronavirus has caused a lot of athletics directors who might otherwise have fired their coaches this season to stand pat. There are going to be a ton of openings next offseason, and if you're waiting until May to try to make a hire, the selection is probably going to be pretty picked over. The only way I could see Mizzou making a move after next year is if the team wins like 12 games or something, which has never happened in Cuonzo's career. Gabe: It obviously isn't both. If he makes the NCAA Tournament and gets fired, Jim Sterk would deserve to go with him. My gut reaction was to agree with you and go either. But since this is the Internet and nothing we say matters and nobody ever remembers it and brings it up to us later, I'll say either. The truth is, I don't think Mizzou is an NCAA Tournament team and I don't think it will cost Cuonzo his job. But what fun is doing this without a little daring?

5) The No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft is...(assuming Joe Burrow and Chase Young are 1-2)