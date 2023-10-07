COLUMBIA, Mo. 一 Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz pleaded all week for fans to be in their seats early on Saturday at Faurot Field to build a true home-field advantage for the Tigers’ game versus No. 23 LSU and they did.

The 62,621 fans who packed the stadium were loud and raucous for the first 58 minutes of the game and then the proverbial floor fell from underneath Mizzou and fans went from barely hearing themselves talk to being able to hear themselves breathe loud and clear.

After allowing LSU to take a 42-39 lead with a little less than three minutes to go in the game, Missouri’s offense quickly got into enemy territory and had a chance to win the game or at least attempt a closer field goal that would've tied the game.

That was until Missouri started to sabotage itself.

On second and one from LSU’s 41-yard line, center Connor Tollison would commit a snap infraction penalty to make it third and six. Then, quarterback Brady Cook would get strip-sacked with right guard Cam’Ron Johnson recovering the snap for a loss of 22 yards, creating a fourth and forever.

Even though the game wasn't over at that point. That’s the moment when over 60,000 Mizzou fans could hear their own breaths again.

The wind was taken out of Mizzou's sails and the energy that had engulfed the stadium was gone with a similar hush-like tone and energy echoing through Mizzou's locker room after its 49-39 loss to LSU.

“I didn’t say much. I think our locker room was dead silent. I think you could’ve went in there and dropped a pen and you would’ve heard it,” defensive end Darius Robinson said. … "I think Coach Drink hit it on the head about getting better and we have a lot of ball left. … So, obviously, this hurts today but tomorrow watch the tape and get better and we can move on to Kentucky.”

Missouri came out the gate hot with three straight touchdowns to start its first three possessions, the first of which had Mizzou attempting and converting a two-point conversion to start the game 8-0.

The Tigers (5-1) of Columbia would get out to a 22-7 lead early in the second half after freshman tight end Brett Norfleet got his first career touchdown, but from then on, the momentum started to go LSU's way slowly but surely.

LSU (4-2) responded with a field goal to make the deficit 10-22 and then Brady Cook's streak for most pass attempts (366) without an interception, was snapped a week after he broke the record when he tried to find Luther Burden III across the middle and he was intercepted by linebacker Harold Perkins Jr.

LSU would turn that into seven points and narrow the deficit to 22-17 before Mizzou would tack on a 50-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis to go into halftime with a 25-17 lead.

So, despite it seeming like Missouri was on the verge of blowing LSU out going into halftime, it only led by eight, and whatever momentum it had built up had dissipated once the second half got going.

"I'm not sure (what changed for Mizzou after halftime)," left tackle Javon Foster said. "I just know as an offensive line we need to do our job better and clean up a few things, but I'm not sure."

In the first half, Mizzou had 271 total yards, 13 first downs, was 2-of-4 on third down and had scored on four of its five offensive possessions. In the second half, Mizzou had 256 total yards, had 10 first downs, was 2-of-7 on third down and was outscored 32-14 in its eight possessions.

Outside of its two touchdowns, it had two missed field goals, two punts, a turnover on downs and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Mevis' first field goal was a 44-yard attempt that was to the right and well short of the uprights, and he missed a 54-yard attempt with less than 10 seconds in the game as Mizzou trailed by 10.

Luke Bauer's first punt only went 17 yards, although his second one did go for 74 yards and pinned LSU inside its own 15-yard line.

Officially, LSU had 14 points off of two turnovers (Cook's interceptions), but when you add in points it got off the good field position from the missed field goal and the first punt, LSU really got 24 points off of turnovers and or shortfield opportunities.

Then, add in the team's 11 penalties for 62 yards, some dropped passes and not capitalizing on LSU's missed field goal up 32-27, and that made for a game that slipped through Missouri's hands.

"We've been living on the edge with a couple of things on both sides of the ball that ultimately showed up today that cost us an opportunity to win the game," Drinkwitz said. "Obviously, two turnovers are critical, inability to create turnovers and our inability to contain the quarterback ultimately led us to not being able to get the win."