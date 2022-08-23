 PowerMizzou - Both 2023 Mizzou commitments in new Rivals150 hoops rankings
Both 2023 Mizzou commitments in new Rivals150 hoops rankings

The updated Rivals150 rankings for the basketball class of 2023 came out on Tuesday morning and feature both of Dennis Gates' early commitments.

Florida point guard Anthony Robinson II was not ranked in previous editions of the top 150, but made his debut as the nation's No. 100 player. Robinson also moved from three stars to four after a strong summer with the Georgia Stars on the EYBL circuit.

Fellow Mizzou commit Trent Pierce fell just a little bit, from No. 104 to No. 130, but remains in the rankings. Pierce played this summer with Team Griffin on the EYBL Circuit and will play his senior season at AZ Compass Prep before coming to Columbia.

Here are the other potential Tiger targets in the rankings.

