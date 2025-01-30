Brandon Jones makes in-school visit to Mizzou legacy Brock Schlef

In April 1983, Earl and Mike Schlef made a stop on their way to Jefferson City, where Earl, a St. Louis County representative, planned to show his son around the Missouri State Capitol. Pulling through Columbia, the father and son drove to Memorial Stadium, getting out of their car and taking a walk around Faurot Field. In that instance, Mike, a product of St. Charles, knew he wanted to play football for Missouri. Mike received a preferred walk-on offer to play for the Tigers from head coach Woody Widenhofer in the late 1980s before he earned a scholarship in the early 1990s under head coach Bob Stull as a fullback, a position Mike played 17 games.

Over four decades later, Mike's son, Brock, has started to pick up interest from collegiate coaches, including his alma mater. Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones visited Brock on Jan. 22 at Plano (Tex.) Prestonwood Christian Academy. Talking about the Tigers and offensive line play, Brock dropped the fact his father player for Missouri, a fun shock for Jones and Prestonwood Christian Academy coach Donnie Yantis that led the three into doing research in the coaches' office. "He seemed really welcoming, really nice guy," Brock said about Jones. "He wasn't condescending at all. He was really open, and he listened to everything we were talking about in the room." Schlef left his meeting unoffered by Missouri, but he still heard what Jones liked about his development as a three-year starter at Plano (Tex.) High, where Brock began his high school career before transferring Jan. 21. "He likes my footwork and my hands and how physical I was on the field," Brock said.

Everyone in the Schlef family grew up on Missouri football. Mike's five brothers and sisters have made it a priority to watch games together, and any opportunity for Brock to continue on his family name wouldn't be taken for granted. "It would be amazing," Brock said excitedly.