When Missouri offensive coordinator Derek Dooley turned on the film of the team’s loss at Vanderbilt, he didn’t find many things the Tigers did well. Speaking with reporters after the team’s practice Tuesday, he included his own coaching among the reasons for the 21-14 upset. “I stunk,” Dooley said “We all didn’t play very well, coaches included. None of us played to our standard.” Vanderbilt entered Saturday ranked last in the SEC in every major defensive statistical category, yet the Commodores largely stifled the Missouri offense. The Tigers failed to eclipse 300 total yards for the first time this season and never really threatened to extend their streak of scoring at least 30 points to 12 games. After the game, head coach Barry Odom said “for winning football, in a lot of areas, we weren’t close.”

Missouri's offense failed to top 300 total yards for the first time all season in a loss to Vanderbilt. (USA Today Sports Images)

Several on-field factors contributed to the struggles. The offensive line couldn’t create holes in the running game, the pass-catchers didn’t get enough separation from defenders and quarterback Kelly Bryant had his worst game in a Tiger uniform, completing just half his passes and throwing a critical interception in the end zone. The offense cost itself 59 yards of field position with six penalties, and Dooley said his play calling could have been better. But more than any of those issues, Dooley believes the overriding problem was that Missouri simply didn’t match Vanderbilt’s intensity. Once again, he said he shares culpability. “You can say, on every play, one guy (made the difference), every play, one guy,” Dooley said, “and typically when that happens, did we really come in with the right mindset? … If you come in, you lose your edge just a little bit, you play a team that’s backs against the wall, that’s what it looks like.” The position group that likely could have benefited most from an increase in intensity, the offensive line, is also the area where Odom believes the offensive struggles began. Missouri had its share of issues up front during the first half of the season, especially in the running game, and the Tigers rotated players around the line as a result. But the unit looked to have its problems smoothed over against Ole Miss in Week Six, when Missouri ran for 233 yards and scored 38 points. Odom called the performance the best of the season for the offensive line. A week later, the same starting five took the field in the same five spots against a Vanderbilt defense that had allowed 619 total rushing yards on 6.4 yards per carry in its last two games. Yet the Tigers couldn’t get the running game going. Missouri rushed for 153 yards on 40 carries, with 72 of those yards coming from Bryant. The inability to run the ball on early downs often put the Tigers in obvious passing situations, where they struggled. "When you look at the breakdowns we had offensively in that game, one of them was our inability to run the football,” Odom said. “It starts up front. … We didn't play point of attack blocking.” Center Trystan Colon-Castillo, who caused a bit of stir when he said fans should place less blame for the loss on Odom and more on him and his teammates, said the line struggled to pick up Vanderbilt’s run blitzes on first and second downs. He characterized the offensive line’s mistakes as “self-inflicted.” “We didn’t really execute a lot of times on a lot of blitzes they brought, which kind of sucks, because we worked on those things,” Colon-Castillo said. “And we had a lot of self-inflicted wounds. Holding call, hands to the face, offsides, things like that. So after watching the film, you can definitely see why we lost the game.” The penalties and lack of running room combined to put Missouri in difficult second and third down situations. The Tigers’ average distance on their 15 third downs: 10.4 yards. They only converted three of those 15 into first downs, with one of the conversions coming on a third-and-one. “You got no chance when you’re in third-and-12 and third-and-13,” Dooley said. “We derailed ourselves a lot.”

Offensive coordinator Derek Dooley was adamant that he share the blame for Missouri's loss at Vanderbilt. (Jordan Kodner)