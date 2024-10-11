Advertisement

Four-star Tobi Haastrup previews official visit to Mizzou

Class of 2025 defensive end Tobi Haastrup is scheduled for an official visit to Missouri on Oct. 18-20.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' preseason press conference

Dennis Gates addressed the media for the first time as the Tigers prepare for the 2024-25 season.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Class of 2026 four-star Preston Ashley plans visit to Mizzou

Missouri offered four-star safety Preston Ashley in October 2023.

 • Kenny Van Doren
NCAA getting rid of National Letter of Intent program

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that the National Letter of Intent program is no more.

 • Adam Friedman
Recruiting Rumor Mill: Latest chatter as season nears its mid-point

Inside scoop on a number of prospects around the country from Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney.

 • Adam Gorney

Published Oct 11, 2024
Breaking down top 100 WR, Missouri commitment Donovan Olugbode
John Garcia Jr.  •  Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@johngarcia_jr
