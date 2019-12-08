After a winding, eight-day search, Missouri has settled on a new head football coach, pending approval by the Board of Curators. PowerMizzou has confirmed a report by ESPN's Chris Low that the school has reached a deal with former Appalachian State Eliah Drinkwitz. Nothing between the two parties has yet been signed, but a university official said the deal is in place.

Missouri fired Barry Odom on Dec. 1 after four seasons as head coach. A private plane flew from Columbia to North Wilkesboro, NC on Saturday night. That same flight returned to Columbia late Saturday evening. Sources have indicated the flight took Director of Athletics Jim Sterk, and possibly other Mizzou officials, to meet with Drinkwitz following the Mountaineers’ 45-38 win over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference championship game.

In his first season as the head coach at Appalachian State, Drinkwitz went 12-1 and has the Mountaineers ranked No. 20 in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Appalachian State accepted a bid to the New Orleans Bowl, where It will play Middle Tennessee.

For more information on Drinkwitz, check out the candidate profile we posted Sunday morning. As more information becomes available we will keep Tiger fans up to date.