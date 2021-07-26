BREAKING: Mizzou AD Jim Sterk to step down
Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk is expected to step down from his post, multiple sources have told PowerMizzou.com. The University has now announced the move in a press release.
“We are grateful for the dedicated leadership Jim has provided over the last five years to position Mizzou for even greater success,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said. “We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics.
“We now begin a national search for a visionary athletics director who will develop a strategic plan for Mizzou to achieve exceptional success in the SEC and to navigate a bold path in the rapidly evolving world of collegiate athletics.”
Sterk’s surprising departure comes almost exactly five years after he was hired to replace Mack Rhoades in 2016. Sterk reportedly drew interest from Central Florida and former Missouri chancellor Alexander Cartwright prior to the Golden Knights hiring Terry Mohajir from Arkansas State in February, but aside from that, the 65-year-old Sterk offered little clue he planned to step away from Missouri. Last week, the Tiger athletics department announced a record fundraising year in 2020-21.
“I am grateful for the hard work of our amazing staff, coaches and student-athletes, as well as the generous support of our alumni and friends during my tenure as athletics director,” Sterk said. “I believe that Mizzou Athletics is well positioned for future success, and I wish our coaches and student-athletes well in their continued quest for academic and athletic excellence. MIZ.”
Sterk headed Missouri’s athletics department for three of its top four fundraising years in department history, helping oversee creation of the South Endzone football facility and the new indoor practice facility that is expected to be completed in 2022. He hired both current head football coach Eli Drinkwitz and men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin. Sterk also helmed the athletics department when Missouri received postseason bans in football, baseball and softball, among other sanctions, as a result of a tutor completing coursework for students.
Sterk’s departure comes amid a rapidly changing college sports landscape. The NCAA approved a one-time transfer waiver for all student-athletes earlier this year. On July 1, student-athletes became eligible to profit off their names, images and likenesses while still retaining amateur status. Last week, news broke that Texas and Oklahoma are likely to leave the Big 12 for the SEC, which could trigger another round of conference realignment. The two schools began the process of leaving the Big 12 Monday when they announced they would not renew their media grants of rights.
Missouri officials have not yet confirmed Sterk’s departure. The athletics department is expected to conduct a national search to find his replacement. Stay tuned to PowerMizzou as this story will be updated.
