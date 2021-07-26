BREAKING: Mizzou AD Jim Sterk to step down

Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk is expected to step down from his post, multiple sources have told PowerMizzou.com. The University has now announced the move in a press release.

“We are grateful for the dedicated leadership Jim has provided over the last five years to position Mizzou for even greater success,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said. “We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics.

“We now begin a national search for a visionary athletics director who will develop a strategic plan for Mizzou to achieve exceptional success in the SEC and to navigate a bold path in the rapidly evolving world of collegiate athletics.”

Sterk’s surprising departure comes almost exactly five years after he was hired to replace Mack Rhoades in 2016. Sterk reportedly drew interest from Central Florida and former Missouri chancellor Alexander Cartwright prior to the Golden Knights hiring Terry Mohajir from Arkansas State in February, but aside from that, the 65-year-old Sterk offered little clue he planned to step away from Missouri. Last week, the Tiger athletics department announced a record fundraising year in 2020-21.

“I am grateful for the hard work of our amazing staff, coaches and student-athletes, as well as the generous support of our alumni and friends during my tenure as athletics director,” Sterk said. “I believe that Mizzou Athletics is well positioned for future success, and I wish our coaches and student-athletes well in their continued quest for academic and athletic excellence. MIZ.”