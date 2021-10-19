BREAKING: Mizzou lands five-star WR Luther Burden
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri football program scored a massive boost in its 2022 recruiting class on Tuesday. Luther Burden, the No. 1 receiver and No. 6 overall prospect in the nation, announced his commitment to the Tigers.
Eli Drinkwitz has been recruiting at an unprecedented level since arriving in Columbia, but Burden represents his crown jewel. Burden picked Missouri over Georgia at a live announcement ceremony held at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club in St. Louis. With the addition of Burden, Missouri now has 15 commitments in the 2022 class, and the class ranks No. 15 nationally and fifth in the SEC.
Burden is the third wide receiver commit in Missouri's 2022 class, joining fellow St. Louis native Jamarion Wayne and Mekhi Miller. He is the ninth commitment in the class from the state of Missouri or immediate surrounding areas (Kansas City, Kansas and East St. Louis, Illinois).
Burden originally committed to Oklahoma on Oct. 9, 2020. Drinkwitz and the Missouri staff remained steadfast in their efforts to lure the five-star prospect to Columbia, and Burden withdrew his commitment to the Sooners on Aug. 17. Burden visited Missouri's campus several times during the summer, most recently for the team's matchup against North Texas on Oct. 9. He released a top three schools list of Missouri, Georgia and Alabama on Sept. 17. The Bulldogs emerged as the biggest competition, with Burden taking an official visit to Athens last weekend, but the home-state school prevailed in the end.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Burden began his high school career at Cardinal Ritter before moving across the river to powerhouse East St. Louis. During seven games so far this season, Burden has totaled 45 receptions for 743 yards and 15 touchdowns. He's scored another five touchdowns as a punt or kickoff returner.
Burden becomes the second-highest commitment for Missouri in the Rivals.com era. Hillcrest (Mo.) wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham was the No. 1 recruit in the nation and signed with the Tigers in the 2012 class.
Here's what Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney had to say about Burden:
"Missouri just made a major statement by landing five-star receiver Luther Burden: That it not only will make an attempt to go after elite local talent but that it expects to get these players as well. If Burden stayed committed to Oklahoma, this opportunity might have never presented itself, but once he reopened his recruitment, Missouri had him on campus, painted the picture of how he'd be utilized in the Tigers' offense and Burden loved his relationship with Eli Drinkwitz and that staff. Georgia is so hot in recruiting and on the field that it's tough to turn them down as they steam toward the playoff. Missouri already had some important local commits that other SEC schools are trying to flip, but without any luck yet. Burden is the biggest fish of them all. He's a determined route runner, a highly competitive receiver who wants to dominate every play and he's someone with the physical makeup to step in right away and make an impact."
Stay tuned to PowerMizzou for much more coverage to come from Burden's commitment announcement.