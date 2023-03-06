News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-03-06 13:43:58 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Brown receives postseason recognition from SEC coaches

Drew King • PowerMizzou
Basketball Writer
@drewking0222
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Missouri senior forward Kobe Brown was voted to the All-SEC First Team and named the conference’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the league’s 14 head coaches on Monday.

Brown is enjoying a career season with the Tigers, averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 55.2% from the field, 45.3% on 3-pointers and 80.3% from the free throw line. The Huntsville, Ala. native also boasts a 3.594 GPA as a general studies major and earned a 4.0 during the fall semester, making the Dean’s List for the fifth time in his four years at Mizzou.

It’s Brown’s second time receiving postseason acknowledgment, making the All-SEC Second Team last season. He’s the first Tiger to make the First Team since Dru Smith did so in 2021. He becomes the only Mizzou player who’s ever received the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

The team received other recognition on Monday as well, returning to the AP Top 25 Poll as the No. 25-ranked school. Brown was voted to the All-SEC First Team by the USA Today network, which also selected Dennis Gates as the conference’s Coach of the Year.

Missouri will enter the SEC tournament as the No. 4 seed, receiving a double bye to advance directly to the quarterfinals. The Tigers will take on No. 5 seed Tennessee, No. 12 seed South Carolina or No. 13 seed Ole Miss on Friday at 2 p.m. CT

2022-23 SEC MEN'S BASKETBALL AWARDS (as voted on by head coaches)

First Team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt


Second Team

Mark Sears, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Ricky Council IV, Arkansas

Johni Broome, Auburn

Wendell Green Jr., Auburn

KJ Williams, LSU

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Tyrece Radford, Texas A&M


All-Defensive Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

Davonte Davis, Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt


All-Freshman Team

Jaden Bradley, Alabama

Noah Clowney, Alabama

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Anthony Black, Arkansas

Riley Kugel, Florida

Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Gregory “GG” Jackson II, South Carolina

Julian Phillips, Tennessee


Co-Coach of the Year: Buzz Williams, Texas A&M & Jerry Stackhouse, Vanderbilt

Player of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Kobe Brown, Missouri

Freshman of the Year: Brandon Miller, Alabama

Co-Sixth-Man of the Year: Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama & Antonio Reeves, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Liam Robbins, Vanderbilt


Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair

Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

Follow our entire staff on Twitter

Everyone on here already has insurance (or they should). Everyone on here also cheers for the Tigers (or they should). In college sports the hot button issue is NIL. A school can no longer compete the way they did just a few short years ago without a robust NIL collective. In our economy, the hot button issue is inflation. Here’s your opportunity to see about saving money on something that the state requires you to have on your car and your lender requires you to have on your house. Oh and by the way, just a quote from James’s office will get a donation on your behalf to PowerMizzou's fund with Every True Tiger Foundation, Mizzou’s preferred NIL collective. Blink if you like saving money. Blink twice if you want to do everything you can to position your favorite college program to be as competitive in the SEC as possible. Give James’s office a call at 314-961-4800 or get a quote online at carltoninsurance.net.

“If your insurance costs a leg and an arm, call James Carlton State Farm.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}