Buffalo OL transfer Bence Polgar ready for new challenge at Missouri
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri rang in the New Year's Eve festivities on Friday with a significant addition to their roster as Buffalo offensive line transfer Bence Polgar announced his commitment to the Tigers. The 6-f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news