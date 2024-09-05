No. 9 Missouri (1-0) got its season off to a great start with a 51-0 win over Murray State last Thursday, but its attention has turned to Buffalo (1-0) for what will be the two schools' second-ever matchup in Week 2. The Tigers came away from last their season-opener relatively unscathed with the starters getting a chance to watch most of the second half from the sidelines. Meanwhile, the Bulls controlled their Thursday night opener versus Lafayette and were in no danger of losing the game, and had it not been for a couple of special teams miscues, the score could've looked a little worse than it did. Unlike last week, Buffalo is the underdog when in this game at Faurot Field Saturday night. So, here are three key matchups that could lead to another Missouri win or a massive upset for the Bulls.

Mizzou QB Brady Cook vs. Buffalo LB Shaun Dolac

If there's one player Brady Cook and the Tigers need to be looking for at all times, it's Buffalo linebacker Shaun Dolac. Dolac was named the Mid-Atlantic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for Week 1 after he recorded 11 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and an interception versus Lafayette. The Bulls’ linebacker missed all but four games in 2023 due to injury, but he was a first-team All-MAC selection and a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy in 2022 after he was second in the nation with 147 tackles. "(He's a) really good player. A guy that pops all over the tape," Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. ... "You can tell he studies tape and that he's a very smart, physical player at the point of contact. They utilize him in the box, out of the box and they pressure with him. So, he's a really good player. It's going to be a real challenge for us. He's consistent with what you see in our league. He's a guy that as we work off combo blocks, we're going to have to make sure we can get to him. Otherwise, he'll make the tackle, and we're going to have to know where he is in pass coverage and not make a mistake with the ball because he's got really good hands." Cook had a solid but unremarkable Week 1 performance, completing 19-of-30 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. He also had four carries for 22 yards and a touchdown. He had four overthrown passes that could've led to touchdowns and a couple of passes that could've been intercepted. Drinkwitz wasn’t thrilled about the points his quarterback left on the board with the missed throws, but said as long as Cook tightens up his mechanics he should be fine. He just has to be mindful of any errant passes over the middle can end up in the hands of Dolac. "It starts with fundamentals, route depth, timing, the quarterback setting his feet when he makes a throw," Drinkwitz said. "Not drifting after he throws the ball to get ready to go do a celebration, finish the throw, (and) have your feet set in the pocket." Also, the offensive line will have to watch for Dolac as well since he's also two seasons removed from leading the team in sacks with 4.5.

Buffalo WRs vs. Mizzou CBs

Buffalo's starting wide receiver trio of Nik McMillan, Taji Johnson and Victor Snow will help determine if Buffalo becomes a one-dimensional team or not. Last week, McMillan had five receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown. Johnson had two receptions for 39 yards and a touchdown, while Snow had four receptions for 34 yards out of the slot. McMillan is statistically the best receiver to return to the Bulls from last season after he recorded 10 receptions for 180 yards and a touchdown in a reserve role in seven games. Snow had more carries (five) than receptions (one) and more rushing yards (30) than receiving yards (12) in 2023. Johnson transfers from Mizzou's Week 3 opponent, Boston College, and comes to Buffalo after 43 games for the Eagles where he recorded 11 receptions for 119 yards. So, this is largely an unproven receiving group facing a Mizzou cornerback group that Drinkwitz and Co. like. Toriano Pride had an interception returned for a touchdown last week and allowed one reception for five yards on four targets. Drey Norwood had one tackle and wasn't targeted in Week 1 but allowed just 17 receptions for 192 yards and a touchdown on 28 targets in 2023. Nic DeLoach allowed two receptions for eight yards on three targets in Week 1. Versus Lafayette, Buffalo quarterback C.J. Ogbonna threw a lot of short out routes, hitch routes and other quick passes for the most part. He did complete three of his four deep passes that were thrown 20 or more yards through the air for 97 yards, but he won't get the same time to throw the ball as he did last week. It's a battle that Mizzou's top three cornerbacks should win, but if they don't, then it opens up Buffalo's offense to more than just read options, zone options and other run plays.

Buffalo QB C.J. Ogbonna vs. Mizzou's EDGEs and LBs