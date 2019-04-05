Caleb Holstein is Mizzou's latest QB offer
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Missouri is still in the market to add a second quarterback to their 2020 recruiting class to join Chaminade (Mo.) product Brady Cook. Earlier this week, the Tigers extended an offer to rising St. ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news