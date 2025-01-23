California, Midwest recruits recap Mizzou offers, conversations in January

Among the numerous offers Missouri extended in the past three weeks, 10 recruits from the Midwest and California discussed their Missouri offers and in-person visits from staffers with MizzouToday. The NCAA Contact Period opened Jan. 6, offering college coaches full access to contact and visit prospective players until Feb. 1. Tigers staffers have continued to travel the country to establish relationship and first points of contact with recruits of different classes.

Director of scouting Jared Russell extended a preferred walk-on offer to Class of 2025 offensive tackle Nolan Center on Saturday. Center, who plays at Sullivan (Mo.) High, always dreamed of playing Division-I football, but he's still considering all of his options. "I have grown up a Mizzou fan my entire life," Center said. "My bathroom has been decorated in Mizzou football since I was a kid, so it's always been a dream. I've also had many family and friends who have attended school there. ... I want what's best financially for my dad and I, but I also think I have what it takes to play at that high level."

During a basketball practice Jan. 16, Simote Katoanga was pulled aside to speak with Missouri safeties coach Jacob Yoro, who was on a recruiting trip through California. The two jumped on a phone call later to discuss why the Tigers were starting to recruit more of the West Coast. "Knowing Coach Yoro is from the West Coast already created that unique bond," Katoanga said. Missouri admired the physicality and effort from the Class of 2026 three-star edge rusher, keeping tabs on more players from San Juan Capistrano (Cali.) JSerra Catholic. The Tigers extended an offer to Class of 2026 quarterback Ryan Hopkins in October and Class of 2028 defensive end Marcus Fakatou this past week. "Always love having an option to play with family," Katoanga said. "Ryan is my guy and so happy he received an offer from Mizzou. He's the real deal and his speed is different. I knew he was due for some offers before the season and seeing him now is just barely scratching the surface."

Before Claude Mpouma's junior year at Chicago (Ill.) Mount Carmel, football coach Jordan Lynch grabbed him by the neck and guided him from the basketball court to the football field, where he's now become a top recruit in the state of Illinois. Mpouma grew up on soccer before moving over to basketball in high school. His 6-foot-8, 305-pound frame offered an easy transition to football, where he's garnered nearly 20 offers in the past five months. "I want to say on the physical part, because everybody said that for me being a basketball player that would have probably been the toughest part for me to get in the sport," Mpouma said about the transition to football. "But I feel like I was really comfortable with it, and I really know I knew how to handle it." Missouri offensive line coach Brandon Jones offered Mpouma on Saturday after tight ends coach Derham Cato went to visit the Class of 2026 three-star Friday.

Defensive assistant Christopher Ball stopped by Gibraltar (Mich.) Carlson on Thursday to offer Izaiah Wright, establishing the first point of contact between the Tigers and Class of 2026 three-star running back. "I think my speed, size and football IQ will translate to the next level," Wright said. The two talked about Wright getting down to Missouri for a visit this spring, as Ball took down Wright's number to pass along to running backs coach Curtis Luper. If Wright doesn't connect with Luper in the coming weeks, he said he'll meet him whenever he gets on campus.

Dillon Davis, a rising safety target in the Class of 2027, will have a handful of top programs to pick from once it's time for a decision, and Yoro wanted to get in early on the Bellflower (Cali.) St. John Bosco defender. "I didn't get a chance to speak with him, but I think Mizzou has a really good football team that is really close to being where they need to be."

During his trip to Michigan, Ball stopped at Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King to offer Class of 2027 lineman Jameer Henry. The two didn't discuss any film, but Ball said he'd get Henry in contact with offensive and defensive line coaches at Missouri. "Mizzou has always been on my radar as far as a potential home," Henry said. "They have a great program, so I'm interested in getting to know a little more about the football program as well as the university."

Originally from Ohio, Khalil Terry is verbally locked into a return to the Midwest with his Michigan State commitment, but the Class of 2027 safety is still welcoming interest as his embarks on his junior season this year. Yoro offered Terry at Tustin (Cali.) High this past Friday after a meaningful conversation from Terry's perspective. "He was actually patient and took time to talk to me which was pretty cool," Terry said. "Missouri is definitely intriguing. Being kind of a Midwest school that plays in the SEC is definitely good for thought."

Jacob Whitehead, the No. 94 recruit in the Class of 2027, enjoyed the sincereness and interest from Yoro, when he was offered at Inglewood (Cali.) High on Monday. "They liked how technical I was and how I don’t give up on any plays as well as my speed," the four-star cornerback said. "I looked into them more after I received the offer... They are moving into a good direction."

Brock Williams, who received his Missouri offer Jan. 4, welcomed Cato for an in-school visit Friday. The Class of 2027 tight end impressed the staffer with his speed and size at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds as a sophomore. "He's a great guy," Williams said about Cato. "I have seen some Mizzou games, and they are a very good program." Williams visited Michigan State on Sunday. The Libertyville (Ill.) High pass-catcher will next travel to Iowa on Saturday for a Junior Day event.

While on his way to a tournament in Arizona, Darren Tubbs Jr. received word Missouri offered him. The Class of 2028 wide receiver had never heard from the Tigers prior to his Yoro's visit to St. John Bosco this past Friday. "Definitely wanted this Mizzou offer because I like Luther Burden III a lot," Tubbs said. "From my understanding, the coach likes the way I run routes and my runs after the catch. He also likes my versatility because I can play wide receiver and I can help on special teams, returning punts and kicks." Looking for consistency and transparency in his recruitment, Tubbs has down his own research. He noted Missouri was the only program to have an All-SEC wide receiver the past three seasons while also reading up on the Kansas rivalry. "I would not mind going to Mizzou because of the history recently of what they have done with wide receivers," Tubbs said. "I wouldn't mind the Midwest because I feel I can play anywhere. It might get cold, but I can definitely adapt wherever I am."