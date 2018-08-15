“He’s a guy that brings his pail and his hard hat every day, and sometimes when I’m not feeling it, I look at him and he’s ready to go, and that gets me ready to go,” Williams said. “And when they see that, the younger guys start following it.

Several of Turner’s coaches and teammates said they have noticed a difference in the sophomore during the first 10 practices of fall camp. Barry Odom said Turner “practices harder than any guy on the field.” Defensive line coach Brick Haley said Turner has always had a high motor, but this season he’s emerged as a vocal leader as well. Fellow sophomore defensive end Tre Williams said Turner’s work ethic has been contagious.

During the offseason, Chris Turner had a realization. He already knew about the succession of star pass rusher that have come through Missouri in the past decade, prompting the school to be nicknamed “D-Line Zou.” He’s studied film of some of the more recent success stories, like Shane Ray and Charles Harris . But following the graduation of Marcell Frazier and Jordan Harold , Turner realized it was suddenly his turn to keep the edge rushing tradition alive.

Turner actually started showing his leadership ability during the summer. During the offseason, when players weren’t allowed to practice football-specific skills around the coaching staff, Turner helped organize sessions in the Devine Indoor Facility during which the defensive ends worked on skills such as footwork and hand placement. Williams said that the group has reaped the benefits of that offseason work, which is especially important with no returning starters at the position.

“The younger guys right now, they’re using the technique that coach tells us to do,” Williams said. “… It’s really helping towards the end of camp right now. They’re really getting it, I’m getting it, Turner’s getting it, Nate Anderson’s getting it, we’re all getting it.”

Turner said transitioning into a leadership role seemed natural for him in the absence of Frazier and Harold. But he doesn’t see himself as the group’s only leader. He said the offseason workouts also gave him a chance to learn from the likes of Williams, who was listed alongside Turner as a starter on Missouri’s first depth chart of the preseason, and Anderson, a senior.

“Teach them as much as I can and learn from them, too,” Turner said of his approach during the offseason. “I try to learn from everybody on the D Line, see what they’re good at and try to work that into my game.”

Behind Turner and Williams, playing time at defensive end still appears to be very much up for grabs. Odom and Haley complimented the performances of junior Franklin Agbasimere and sophomore Akial Byers on Wednesday, and Odom also said that all three true freshmen at the position — Daniel Parker Jr., Jatorian Hansford and Trajan Jeffcoat — will likely see the field this season.

None of those players have seen much, if any, significant playing time in college. But Turner said the group hasn’t shied away from the expectations that come with playing defensive end at Missouri. Turner said he and the other players talk about those expectations regularly, and now that it’s up to him, Williams and the rest of the group to uphold that tradition, Turner believes the group has followed his lead in practicing with more urgency.

“Coach Haley always talks about setting a standard,” Turner said. “I just want to make sure I work hard, make sure everybody else around me works hard, too.”

Freshmen could return kicks, but not anytime soon

One characteristic abundant in Missouri’s crop of true freshmen is speed, and several players used that speed to become successful punt and kickoff returners in high school. Wide receivers Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto, Kam Scott and Khmari Thompson, running back Tyler Badie and even defensive backs Tyrone Collins and Chris Mills all returned kicks in high school.



Special teams coordinator Andy Hill said having so many potential options in the return game could be helpful, as the Tigers seek to limit the number of hits that regular offensive contributors Larry Rountree III and Johnathon Johnson receive on special teams. However, don’t expect to see a newcomer fielding kicks when the Tigers open the season on Sept. 1.

“You don’t want to necessarily put a guy out there first game if you have to, if you got guys that have veteran experience,” Hill said. “But at the same time, if they have great ability, it would be a smart thing to at least give them a shot.”