“That will go to the top of the priority list here in the next few days, making sure we get number one identified and number two,” Odom said.

Asked who will likely take over punt returning duties with Floyd sidelined for the first few games of the season, head coach Barry Odom was candid: the coaching staff doesn’t yet know.

Wednesday, the same day that he was named a second-team preseason All-American for his punt returning ability, Missouri receiver Richaud Floyd injured his right leg during practice. The team announced Thursday that Floyd broke a non-weight-bearing bone in the leg, and he’s expected to be out for four to six weeks.

The Tiger appear to have several options to replace Floyd. Six players practiced fielding punts during the beginning of Thursday’s practice: defensive backs Cam Hilton and Tyrone Collins and receivers Johnathon Johnson, Jalen Knox, Dominic Gicinto and Khmari Thompson. Four of those players — Collins, Knox, Gicinto and Thompson — are true freshmen. Special teams coordinator Andy Hill said Wednesday that he isn’t opposed to using newcomers in the return game, but he’d ideally like to avoid doing so in Week One.

Johnson has the most experience of the group, as he fielded punts for much of the 2016 season as well as the first few games a year ago. He has missed some practice time during camp with an illness, but Odom said he’s received reps returning punts during all of the practices in which he’s participated. Johnson said enjoys returning punts, but he’s had to work to regain comfort doing so during camp.

“I feel good about it,” Johnson said. “I just gotta get back in my rhythm of it, go back there and get comfortable.”

In addition to returning both punts and kickoffs during practices, Johnson has been working with the first-team offense as the starting slot receiver. Odom said earlier in camp that the coaching staff would evaluate whether it’s worth using a starter on offense as a returner based on the number of hits that player generally takes in a game. Johnson doesn’t believe returning punts takes anything away from his offensive ability.

“I can do both easily,” Johnson said. “I did it in high school. … I just have to get back out there and get practice at it.”

Odom singled out Gicinto and Knox as newcomers who have flashed impressive punt returning ability during the first two weeks of camp. Overall, Odom echoed the sentiment Hill expressed Wednesday: the most important quality the staff is looking for in a punt returner is ball security.

“I want a guy to catch the ball, secure it, and let’s try to get a first down,” Odom said. “We don’t need the home run every time.”

Wilson pushing to retain backup spot

A month ago, sophomore quarterback Micah Wilson appeared to have lost his grip on the backup quarterback role he held last season. Missouri’s first depth chart of the preseason listed junior Jack Lowary and junior college transfer Lindsey Scott Jr. as co-backups behind Drew Lock. But Odom said Wednesday that Wilson has worked his way back into the competition and is currently splitting reps with Scott at the No. 2 spot.

Wilson downplayed the competition between the four quarterbacks listed behind Lock on the depth chart, saying he only worries about himself. But he did say the fact that he’s the team’s only quarterback not named Lock with Division I game experience gives him an edge on the other backups, even if that experience came in a different offensive scheme and during lopsided games.

“I kind of got a taste for the speed of the game, more than like practice,” Wilson said. “… We’re playing against our defense every day (in practice), getting a little taste against Florida and Tennessee and all those schools, it’s been good for me.”