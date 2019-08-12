Missouri’s secondary was the cause of much angst a season ago. And don’t think they don’t know it.

“Last year, you already know how they talked down on us,” cornerback Adam Sparks said. “So we feel like we’ve got something to prove. It ain’t nothing big, though. We’re just going to do what we do every day.”

Optimism abounds within the group this year, though. Optimism is everywhere in August. But there are reasons to believe Missouri’s secondary could be one of the most improved units in the SEC this year. Sparks is healthy again—he said he feels better than he’s ever felt after offseason surgery—but is still battling for playing time. DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes established themselves as starters over the second half of last season.

“This might be the best we’ve looked since I’ve been in college,” Sparks said. “The ones, twos and threes are all competing at the same level."

The Tigers also have sophomore Jarvis Ware, a two-star athlete out of Apopka, FL in the 2018 class who earned playing time last year and has turned heads over the past 12 months.

“Talented, man,” head coach Barry Odom said. “He’s got a chance to be a great one.”

“I wouldn’t say I was at where I wanted to be,” Ware said of a freshman season in which he made six tackles in ten games. “But I had a role last year and I had to play my role.”

At safety, Missouri brings back Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe. But the Tigers need more than that because they’re employing a 4-2-5 look as the base defense most of the time, using a third safety who can double as a linebacker. Ronnell Perkins and Khalil Oliver are splitting time there.

“Each starter can play each of the three safeties,” Bledsoe said. “It’s really a good thing for us.”

Junior Jordan Ulmer has thrown himself back in the mix as well. With Gillespie limited in practice the last few days, the Michigan native has taken quite a few reps with the No. 1 defense. Two years ago, Ulmer started the first game of his true freshman season. He hasn’t started since.

“It was a struggle, but it wasn’t something that broke me,” Ulmer said. “It was hard, but I had help from my teammates and my family and coaches as well.

“I feel like I’m a way better player (now).”

The defensive backfield still has plenty to prove. The last impression the Tigers left was not a good one. Oklahoma State threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in that one and the Tiger defensive backs had few answers for the Cowboys’ talented receiving corps. But there are at least plenty of options at every spot in the secondary this season.

“We gave up some yards in some games,” Bledsoe said. “This year, it’s a whole different mindset, whole different feel. We’re coming for everything.”