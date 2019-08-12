Camp Notebook: Monday, August 12
Missouri’s secondary was the cause of much angst a season ago. And don’t think they don’t know it.
“Last year, you already know how they talked down on us,” cornerback Adam Sparks said. “So we feel like we’ve got something to prove. It ain’t nothing big, though. We’re just going to do what we do every day.”
Optimism abounds within the group this year, though. Optimism is everywhere in August. But there are reasons to believe Missouri’s secondary could be one of the most improved units in the SEC this year. Sparks is healthy again—he said he feels better than he’s ever felt after offseason surgery—but is still battling for playing time. DeMarkus Acy and Christian Holmes established themselves as starters over the second half of last season.
“This might be the best we’ve looked since I’ve been in college,” Sparks said. “The ones, twos and threes are all competing at the same level."
The Tigers also have sophomore Jarvis Ware, a two-star athlete out of Apopka, FL in the 2018 class who earned playing time last year and has turned heads over the past 12 months.
“Talented, man,” head coach Barry Odom said. “He’s got a chance to be a great one.”
“I wouldn’t say I was at where I wanted to be,” Ware said of a freshman season in which he made six tackles in ten games. “But I had a role last year and I had to play my role.”
At safety, Missouri brings back Tyree Gillespie and Joshuah Bledsoe. But the Tigers need more than that because they’re employing a 4-2-5 look as the base defense most of the time, using a third safety who can double as a linebacker. Ronnell Perkins and Khalil Oliver are splitting time there.
“Each starter can play each of the three safeties,” Bledsoe said. “It’s really a good thing for us.”
Junior Jordan Ulmer has thrown himself back in the mix as well. With Gillespie limited in practice the last few days, the Michigan native has taken quite a few reps with the No. 1 defense. Two years ago, Ulmer started the first game of his true freshman season. He hasn’t started since.
“It was a struggle, but it wasn’t something that broke me,” Ulmer said. “It was hard, but I had help from my teammates and my family and coaches as well.
“I feel like I’m a way better player (now).”
The defensive backfield still has plenty to prove. The last impression the Tigers left was not a good one. Oklahoma State threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns in that one and the Tiger defensive backs had few answers for the Cowboys’ talented receiving corps. But there are at least plenty of options at every spot in the secondary this season.
“We gave up some yards in some games,” Bledsoe said. “This year, it’s a whole different mindset, whole different feel. We’re coming for everything.”
HELPING OUT THE DEFENSIVE BACKS
Coverage is one thing, but any good secondary needs help from its defensive line. Much has been made about Missouri’s need for an improved pass rush this season.
“Man, everybody talks about the pass rush, pass rush, pass rush,” defensive end Chris Turner said. “We all know it wasn’t where we wanted it last season. Like I remember after the bowl game, we were like, we’re working this offseason. So the whole offseason, this whole camp, all through spring football, we been working and working and working.”
Turner is currently starting on one side. Jatorian Hansford has taken most of the starting reps on the opposite side with Trajan Jeffcoat having been out with an elbow injury suffered on the first day of camp.
“Technique wise, he improved a lot there,” Turner said of Hansford. “With his pass rush, he’s got more edgy, got more violent in his moves. He’s learning the playbook a lot more. I remember that was one thing. He’s just focused in. He’s grown up a lot, matured a lot, so I’m proud of him for that.”
Of course, talking season is almost over.
“I can’t wait. I’m more of a shower not a talker,” Turner said. “I don’t like talking about it. So ready to get out there.”
TIGHT ENDS IN SHORT SUPPLY
Speaking of options, Missouri is running out of them at tight end right now. Albert Okwuegbunam has missed the last few practices due to injury—“Let’s see, I’m starting from head to toe. He’s got a number of things, but not anything real serious,” Odom said—and Daniel Parker Jr. was held out on Monday. But the head coach said he’s not concerned yet.
“If we were in game week, I would, but right now, I think if we were playing on Saturday…I would project both of those guys to play,” Odom said. “I think we’ll be okay.”
With Parker and Okwuegbunam on the shelf, Lafayette product Brendan Scales is getting most of the first team opportunities. Scales, who spent much of the recruiting process committed to Alabama before signing with the Tigers, thought he’d be in this position sooner, but now just wants to take advantage of the opportunity.
“It was tough at first not being able to play when I thought I could play,” Scales said. “Just being patient and watching from the sidelines, I learned a lot about the game. It did suck, just like anything else where you want to do it, but I’m glad I waited.”
PLAYING THE SLOTS
Every camp brings forth a surprise or two, a player who comes from off the radar to make a meaningful contribution. Last year’s surprise was Dominic Gicinto, a late addition to the recruiting class who ended up with 15 catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman.
“I noticed that I was a little smaller than everyone else (last year), so getting bigger is going to be a goal for me,” Gicinto says now. ““I think I got a lot stronger this year. I think being in the weight room for that whole entire spring and winter and summer has made me a lot stronger physically, and mentally it’s helped a lot.”
While Gicinto won’t likely crack the starting lineup due to the presence of Johnathon Johnson in the slot, he’ll be a staple on the field as a sophomore. In fact, adding in Barrett Banister, the Tigers have three slot receivers who should see significant action in 2019.
“The beauty of it is each of us has our own little niches that are really good, so each time when we’re coming in the game, the defensive back has something different to worry about,” Banister said. So I think that’s the awesome part about it, and I think the other part is we’re all on the same team. This isn’t a selfish environment, I think we’re all in it for each other, and I think that’s what really makes it a special group.”
PLAY OF THE DAY
Are you kidding me Maurice Massey (@xfactormaurice) 😱 pic.twitter.com/a3LhmTi77f— Tyler Murry (@TylerMurryABC17) August 12, 2019
“Each day he’s getting better and made a couple good plays in the scrimmage. So I think he’s making the right steps forward.” —Barrett Banister on Maurice Massey
MONDAY'S BEST MOMENT
🎥 One of #Mizzou's biggest fans - Avery McCubbin - came to watch practice this morning! #MIZ #ShowMe 🐯🏈 pic.twitter.com/oAGaw8yDiS— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) August 12, 2019
UP NEXT
Missouri returns to the practice field on Tuesday morning at 9:00. The Tigers will be back in full pads for the first time since Saturday’s scrimmage. PowerMizzou.com will have complete coverage.