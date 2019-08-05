Throughout fall camp, PowerMizzou is catching up with the new faces on Missouri's roster. Following Saturday's practice, we talked with true freshman quarterback Connor Bazelak, who the Tiger coaching staff hopes could be the team's quarterback of the future.

Question: I know it’s only been two days, but what are your early impressions of camp so far?

Connor Bazelak: “I love it here. Even in the summer when I got here, everyone was really welcoming, all the coaches, all the players. I can definitely feel the brotherhood that they’ve built over the past couple years, and it’s continuing this year. But the past two days of practice have been good, just kind of picking up on things, making sure I make the most of all my reps and opportunities.”

Q: What’s the mindset heading into your first college camp?

“I’m a competitor, so I’m going to compete whenever I can. But helping the team in any way possible that I can.”

Q: Have you gotten any points of emphasis from the coaching staff, things to start to work on?

“I would say just picking up on the playbook, all that. Making sure footwork is down. Being a leader in the locker room, getting to know all the guys.”

Q: I know your high school system was a little bit different. What’s been the biggest adjustment so far?

“I would say the biggest adjustment would just be recognizing coverages and defenses. I didn’t do much of that in high school. That’s kind of a big part of the playbook and knowing where to go with the ball and making good decisions.”

Q: Has anything surprised you about camp so far?

“We’re here a lot. Here a lot. But, no, it’s all fun. It’s what I’m here for, so I’m enjoying it.”

Q: How has it been learning from Kelly Bryant and just getting a chance to observe how he goes about things?

“Yeah, Kelly is awesome. He’s been really good. I love his confidence and his demeanor. I think he should be in a good position to lead us to a good season.”

Q: Have you established any goals for this season or are you waiting to see what the situation is after camp?

“Right now, I’m going practice by practice, competing. Like I said, just making the most of my opportunities and maybe in a couple weeks start to see where I am and kind of start setting some goals for the season.”