Throughout the course of fall camp, PowerMizzou is trying to catch up with as many newcomers to the program as possible. Monday we talked with freshman tight end and St. Louis native Niko Hea.

Question: About a week and a half into fall camp, how’s it been so far?

Niko Hea: “Camp’s been good. I’ve learned a lot from the older guys in the room. They’ve really taken me under their wing and showed me a lot of what it’s like to be a tight end at Mizzou.

”What’s the biggest difference been so far between high school ball and this?

“Just the tempo. The guys are bigger, everything is faster. I mean, the technique is just down to a T, you’ve gotta have the technique correct. So everything is just more precise. All the little details matter more.”

With a couple guys out today you were able to take some reps with the starters. What was the biggest thing you learned from that experience?

“I just learned that what they do is not easy. Everything they do is for a reason, and all the stuff that goes on behind the scenes, like what Daniel Parker does and Albert (Okwuegbunam) and Logan (Christopherson) and Brendan (Scales) and all those guys, it just matters more. So that’s kind of what I’m learning from all of them.”

Has their been anything you’ve identified or the coaching staff has identified for you to improve?

“I feel like run blocking, the small details just like pad level and just running my feet after blocks. Just not being afraid to initiate contact.”

Have you been playing special teams at all?

“I have. I’m on punt team, the shield, and then I’m on PAT and kickoff return.”

Is that something you did in high school or is that a new experience for you?

“I did all three of those in high school, yes.”

Have you learned anything in particular from working with and observing Albert so far?

“Yeah, just how to be a professional and go about your business. It’s all the stuff, like I said, behind the scenes. The recovery, learning the plays, studying the film, and then the small details in the routes, just getting the top of your breaks, getting out, all that stuff. Just catching the ball and focusing. I’ve learned a lot from him.”

Have you outlined any goals for this season?

“Just to help the team out in any way I can. That’s what they preach all the time, just find your role and do it to your best, 100 percent. So that’s what I’m going to do.”