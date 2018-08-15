Join the Rivals community!
football
Camp Video: August 15th
Gabe DeArmond •
PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
After every open practice, we are talking to the Tigers during fall camp. Hear from head coach Barry Odom and linebackers coaches Brian Odom and Vernon Hargreaves as well as safety Khalil Oliver and defensive lineman Terry Beckner Jr.
{{ article.author_name }}