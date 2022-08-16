Camp Video: Cody Schrader

Cody Schrader ran for more than 2,000 yards last year at Truman State and decided he wanted to find out if he could play at college football's highest level. Earlier this week, Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz called Schrader the most consistent back in the fall camp. Hear from Schrader about his journey to Mizzou and his expectations entering the season.

