After firing Barry Odom following four seasons in Columbia, Missouri is looking for a new head football coach. You can find our full hot board here; however, we will also bring you a more in-depth look at each candidates by profiling one every day during the search.

Current position: Memphis head coach Age: 38 Head coaching experience: four years Contract: $2.66 million base salary, runs through 2023 Buyout: $500,000

Four years ago, the last time Missouri hired a head football coach, the Tigers turned to candidate who had cut his teeth at Memphis. Could the administration look to Memphis again this time around? Perhaps, but let’s be clear: Mike Norvell would in no way be a Barry Odom retread. Norvell has been Memphis’ head coach for the past four seasons and has led the Tigers to the American Athletic Conference championship game three years in a row. He also comes from an offensive background. Prior to Memphis, Norvell served as the offensive coordinator at Arizona State under head coach Todd Graham for four seasons. Norvell played college football at Central Arkansas and worked his way up the coaching ranks from a graduate assistant position there, to the wide receivers coach at Tulsa, to the co-offensive coordinator at Pittsburgh to his roles as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Arizona State. He succeeded Justin Fuente as the head coach at Memphis when Fuente left for Virginia Tech following the 2015 season. Memphis currently sits at 11-1 and is ranked No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25. The Tigers clinched the AAC west division for the third year in a row by beating Cincinnati on Friday and will face the Bearcats again next weekend with a potential trip to a New Year’s Six bowl on the line.

Memphis head coach Mike Norvell will likely be on the short list for every Power Five job opening in college football this offseason. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)