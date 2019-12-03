After firing Barry Odom following four seasons in Columbia, Missouri is looking for a new head football coach. You can find our full hot board here ; however, we will also bring you a more in-depth look at each candidates by profiling one every day during the search.

Of all the names on Missouri’s hot board, Will Healy might be the least-known among casual fans. The 34-year old has only spent one season in any coaching role for an FBS team — at Charlotte. His career record of 20-26 doesn’t exactly jump off the page.

But what Healy lacks in experience, he makes up for in energy. And while his name may not generate a lot of buzz for most, those who have followed his meteoric rise seem to have come away impressed.

Healy has taken an unconventional path to this point. He broke into the coaching profession as an assistant at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He spent six seasons there, first as the quarterbacks coach, then as the receivers coach. Then, after the 2015 he got his first head coaching gig, albeit at one of the worst jobs in the country in Austin Peay. When Healy took over, Austin Peay had lost 16 games in a row. The Governors had gone 1-34 in the three seasons combined prior to Healy’s arrival and had just one winning season out of the past 13 — in 2007.

Healy struggled upon his arrival to Austin Peay, going 0-11 in 2016. But the following season, he led the Governors to an 8-4 record, which tied the most wins in program history. Three of the four losses came against FBS teams. Healy won the Ohio Valley Conference and FCS national coach of the year awards as a result.