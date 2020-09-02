PowerMizzou - Catching up with Cuonzo Martin

Since the death of George Floyd this spring, Mizzou head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin has been one of the sports world's most outspoken voices on racial inequality in America.

With that story still at the forefront of American sports, we checked in with Martin on Wednesday morning to get his updated perspective. Watch the full conversation below, which includes Martin's thoughts on Eli Drinkwitz and other football coaches joining the conversation, the legacy of Georgetown legend John Thompson and his thoughts on what the college basketball season will look like in the COVID-19 era.