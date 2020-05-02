"I feel great," Jackson said of his commitment to Missouri. "They've been recruiting me so hard and they made me feel like I was at home. I did an online tour (last week) and I really loved what I saw. One of the best parts was the facilities and the school itself. Playing in the SEC is a big factor as well. I like competition and I'm looking forward to it."

Missouri has landed its eighth commitment in the 2021 class and its fourth in the past week. Three-star Texas cornerback Darius Jackson tweeted his commitment to the Tigers on Saturday. Jackson picked Missouri over the likes of Arkansas State, UConn, Kansas and Kansas State.

Thank God for this opportunity, because without Him and the support of my family, I wouldn't be here.

Throughout the recruiting process, Jackson has been communicating the most with defensive back coaches David Gibbs and Charlie Harbison, as well head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

"They are just nice guys. They all know how to communicate and know how to get your attention. They said that I fit their style of play at cornerback."

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound prospect caught the eye of the Missouri staff a year ago.

"They came out to a spring practice last year and spoke to me after that and that's when we all connected and clicked," Jackson noted.

Jackson is the first defensive back to commit to Missouri in the 2021 class. His pledge comes as a bit of a surprise, as he was supposed to visit campus on the weekend of March 14 but had to cancel the trip due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He joins defensive end Travion Ford, running back Taj Butts and tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp among players to commit in the past seven days.

Jackson is the first of Missouri's 2021 commits from the state of Texas and is just the third from outside Missouri borders — with one of those being East St. Louis quarterback Tyler Macon.

With the addition of Jackson, Missouri currently ranks No. 29 nationally in the Rivals recruiting rankings and fifth in the SEC.