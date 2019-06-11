News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-11 12:02:48 -0500') }} football Edit

CB Nate Floyd details his weekend official

Eopbv0pm7aoxvxgijw50
Nate Floyd
Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

A&M Consolidated (Tex.) cornerback Nate Floyd was among the four official visitors on campus at Missouri over the weekend. The Tigers extended an offer to three-star prospect back in April during t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}