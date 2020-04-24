Two years ago, Cuonzo Martin recruited Ed Chang out of high school in Nebraska. The 6-foot-8 forward signed with San Diego State, but left after his freshman year. The second time through the Division One recruiting process, Chang and Martin were a match. After a one-year detour to Salt Lake CC, Chang committed to the Tigers on Thursday afternoon.

"I just really liked the program and what it brings to offer and I’m ready to get to work," Chang said.

He said the Tiger coaches like the combination of his size and versatility. At 6-foot-8, Chang was a 41% three-point shooter in his only junior college season.

"My versatility and shooting that I bring at my size, I feel like that can translate," he said.

Chang's offer list isn't extensive, but he said Cincinnati and Long Beach State, among other programs, had been recruiting him when he chose to end the process. That process wasn't quite traditional. With travel basically prohibited, Chang didn't get a close-up look at Mizzou or any of the other programs he was considering.

"That was kind of tough just cause it’s hard to tell if someone’s telling the truth if you haven’t seen it yourself," he said. "It’s a tough situation on the players…You see everything, but it's not the same as being able to be there and see it in person."

That's where the relationship with Martin, started a couple of years ago, came into play. Eventually, Chang will move to Columbia to unite with his new team. He just doesn't know when that will be.

"You just got to wait and see with this whole coronavirus," he said.

For now, he's back home in Omaha, waiting for the green light to relocate.