PowerMizzou - Charting Mizzou's offensive experience in 2020

Missouri is set to open fall camp on August 17th and the season on September 26th. Prior to the start of the season, PowerMizzou.com will take advantage of our relationship with PFF College to go inside the data for the 2020 Tigers. Today, we start by taking a look at Missouri's returning experience. We'll go position by position starting with the offense today and moving to the defensive side on Sunday.

QUARTERBACK

Missouri's starter from last year is gone. Kelly Bryant took 675 of the team's 892 snaps a season ago. We don't know who the starter will be this season and the frontrunner wasn't even eligible a year ago.

Career Experience Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019 Shawn Robinson 517 0 N/A Taylor Powell 213 162 18.2 Connor Bazelak 54 54 6.1 Brady Cook 0 0 N/A

RUNNING BACK

This is Missouri's most veteran spot. Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie are multi-year contributors and Dawson Downing and Simi Bakare have both seen the field in multiple seasons.

Career Experience Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019 Larry Rountree III 1148 401 45.0 Tyler Badie 612 370 41.5 Dawson Downing 173 110 12.3 Simi Bakare 33 12 1.3 Elijah Young 0 0 0

WIDE RECEIVER

Missouri loses more than 1,300 snaps between Johnathan Nance, Jonathon Johnson and Kam Scott. But the Tigers replenished the experience with two graduate transfers in Damon Hazelton and Keke Chism.

Career Experience Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019 Micah Wilson 86 13 1.5 Damon Hazelton 1209 589 64.7 Keke Chism Unavailable Unavailable Unavailable Jalen Knox 1084 506 56.7 Dominic Gicinto 353 209 23.4 Barrett Banister 337 235 26.3 Tauskie Dove 56 56 6.3 Maurice Massey 59 59 6.6 CJay Boone 5 5 0.6 Jay Maclin 0 0 N/A JJ Hester 0 0 N/A Kris Abrams-Draine 0 0 N/A

Tight End

Missouri had two tight ends who saw extensive playing time last season. Daniel Parker Jr. is back, but Albert Okwuegbunam (499 snaps) is not.

Career Experience Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019 Brendan Scales 36 1 0.1 Logan Christopherson 81 59 6.6 Daniel Parker Jr. 725 455 51.0 Messiah Swinson 4 4 0.4 Niko Hea 83 83 9.3

OFFENSIVE LINE

This is where the attrition is the most noticeable. Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Trystan Colon-Castillo and Yasir Durant averaged more than 800 snaps apiece last season. All three are gone. Eli Drinkwitz's first offensive line will have plenty of new pieces, including Michael Maetti, who has almost as many career snaps (2059) as the rest of the roster combined (2374).

Career Experience Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019 Angel Matute 3 3 0.3 Michael Maetti 2059 370 97.9 Hyrin Morrison-White 478 375 42.0 Case Cook 862 683 76.6 Larry Borom 805 753 84.4 Zeke Powell 0 0 N/A Mike Ruth 56 30 3.4 Javon Foster 23 23 2.6 Xavier Delgado 46 34 3.8 Bobby Lawrence 78 78 8.7 Thalen Robinson 23 23 2.6 Luke Griffin 0 0 N/A Jack Buford 0 0 N/A Drake Heismeyer 0 0 N/A Mitchell Walters 0 0 N/A Dylan Spencer 0 0 N/A

