PowerMizzou - Charting Mizzou's offensive experience in 2020

Charting Mizzou's offensive experience in 2020
Missouri is set to open fall camp on August 17th and the season on September 26th. Prior to the start of the season, PowerMizzou.com will take advantage of our relationship with PFF College to go inside the data for the 2020 Tigers.
Today, we start by taking a look at Missouri's returning experience. We'll go position by position starting with the offense today and moving to the defensive side on Sunday.
QUARTERBACK
Missouri's starter from last year is gone. Kelly Bryant took 675 of the team's 892 snaps a season ago. We don't know who the starter will be this season and the frontrunner wasn't even eligible a year ago.
|Player
|Career Snaps
|2019 Snaps
|% of snaps in 2019
|
Shawn Robinson
|
517
|
0
|
N/A
|
Taylor Powell
|
213
|
162
|
18.2
|
Connor Bazelak
|
54
|
54
|
6.1
|
Brady Cook
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
RUNNING BACK
This is Missouri's most veteran spot. Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie are multi-year contributors and Dawson Downing and Simi Bakare have both seen the field in multiple seasons.
|Player
|Career Snaps
|2019 Snaps
|% of snaps in 2019
|
Larry Rountree III
|
1148
|
401
|
45.0
|
Tyler Badie
|
612
|
370
|
41.5
|
Dawson Downing
|
173
|
110
|
12.3
|
Simi Bakare
|
33
|
12
|
1.3
|
Elijah Young
|
0
|
0
|
0
WIDE RECEIVER
Missouri loses more than 1,300 snaps between Johnathan Nance, Jonathon Johnson and Kam Scott. But the Tigers replenished the experience with two graduate transfers in Damon Hazelton and Keke Chism.
|Player
|Career Snaps
|2019 Snaps
|% of snaps in 2019
|
Micah Wilson
|
86
|
13
|
1.5
|
Damon Hazelton
|
1209
|
589
|
64.7
|
Keke Chism
|
Unavailable
|
Unavailable
|
Unavailable
|
Jalen Knox
|
1084
|
506
|
56.7
|
Dominic Gicinto
|
353
|
209
|
23.4
|
Barrett Banister
|
337
|
235
|
26.3
|
Tauskie Dove
|
56
|
56
|
6.3
|
Maurice Massey
|
59
|
59
|
6.6
|
CJay Boone
|
5
|
5
|
0.6
|
Jay Maclin
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
JJ Hester
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Kris Abrams-Draine
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
Tight End
Missouri had two tight ends who saw extensive playing time last season. Daniel Parker Jr. is back, but Albert Okwuegbunam (499 snaps) is not.
|Player
|Career Snaps
|2019 Snaps
|% of snaps in 2019
|
Brendan Scales
|
36
|
1
|
0.1
|
Logan Christopherson
|
81
|
59
|
6.6
|
Daniel Parker Jr.
|
725
|
455
|
51.0
|
Messiah Swinson
|
4
|
4
|
0.4
|
Niko Hea
|
83
|
83
|
9.3
OFFENSIVE LINE
This is where the attrition is the most noticeable. Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Trystan Colon-Castillo and Yasir Durant averaged more than 800 snaps apiece last season. All three are gone. Eli Drinkwitz's first offensive line will have plenty of new pieces, including Michael Maetti, who has almost as many career snaps (2059) as the rest of the roster combined (2374).
|Player
|Career Snaps
|2019 Snaps
|% of snaps in 2019
|
Angel Matute
|
3
|
3
|
0.3
|
Michael Maetti
|
2059
|
370
|
97.9
|
Hyrin Morrison-White
|
478
|
375
|
42.0
|
Case Cook
|
862
|
683
|
76.6
|
Larry Borom
|
805
|
753
|
84.4
|
Zeke Powell
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Mike Ruth
|
56
|
30
|
3.4
|
Javon Foster
|
23
|
23
|
2.6
|
Xavier Delgado
|
46
|
34
|
3.8
|
Bobby Lawrence
|
78
|
78
|
8.7
|
Thalen Robinson
|
23
|
23
|
2.6
|
Luke Griffin
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Jack Buford
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Drake Heismeyer
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Mitchell Walters
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
|
Dylan Spencer
|
0
|
0
|
N/A
