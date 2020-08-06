 PowerMizzou - Charting Mizzou's offensive experience in 2020
football

Charting Mizzou's offensive experience in 2020

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@GabeDeArmond
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Missouri is set to open fall camp on August 17th and the season on September 26th. Prior to the start of the season, PowerMizzou.com will take advantage of our relationship with PFF College to go inside the data for the 2020 Tigers.

Today, we start by taking a look at Missouri's returning experience. We'll go position by position starting with the offense today and moving to the defensive side on Sunday.

QUARTERBACK

Missouri's starter from last year is gone. Kelly Bryant took 675 of the team's 892 snaps a season ago. We don't know who the starter will be this season and the frontrunner wasn't even eligible a year ago.

Career Experience
Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019

Shawn Robinson

517

0

N/A

Taylor Powell

213

162

18.2

Connor Bazelak

54

54

6.1

Brady Cook

0

0

N/A

RUNNING BACK

This is Missouri's most veteran spot. Larry Rountree III and Tyler Badie are multi-year contributors and Dawson Downing and Simi Bakare have both seen the field in multiple seasons.

Career Experience
Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019

Larry Rountree III

1148

401

45.0

Tyler Badie

612

370

41.5

Dawson Downing

173

110

12.3

Simi Bakare

33

12

1.3

Elijah Young

0

0

0

WIDE RECEIVER

Missouri loses more than 1,300 snaps between Johnathan Nance, Jonathon Johnson and Kam Scott. But the Tigers replenished the experience with two graduate transfers in Damon Hazelton and Keke Chism.

Career Experience
Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019

Micah Wilson

86

13

1.5

Damon Hazelton

1209

589

64.7

Keke Chism

Unavailable

Unavailable

Unavailable

Jalen Knox

1084

506

56.7

Dominic Gicinto

353

209

23.4

Barrett Banister

337

235

26.3

Tauskie Dove

56

56

6.3

Maurice Massey

59

59

6.6

CJay Boone

5

5

0.6

Jay Maclin

0

0

N/A

JJ Hester

0

0

N/A

Kris Abrams-Draine

0

0

N/A

Tight End

Missouri had two tight ends who saw extensive playing time last season. Daniel Parker Jr. is back, but Albert Okwuegbunam (499 snaps) is not.

Career Experience
Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019

Brendan Scales

36

1

0.1

Logan Christopherson

81

59

6.6

Daniel Parker Jr.

725

455

51.0

Messiah Swinson

4

4

0.4

Niko Hea

83

83

9.3

OFFENSIVE LINE

This is where the attrition is the most noticeable. Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms, Trystan Colon-Castillo and Yasir Durant averaged more than 800 snaps apiece last season. All three are gone. Eli Drinkwitz's first offensive line will have plenty of new pieces, including Michael Maetti, who has almost as many career snaps (2059) as the rest of the roster combined (2374).

Career Experience
Player Career Snaps 2019 Snaps % of snaps in 2019

Angel Matute

3

3

0.3

Michael Maetti

2059

370

97.9

Hyrin Morrison-White

478

375

42.0

Case Cook

862

683

76.6

Larry Borom

805

753

84.4

Zeke Powell

0

0

N/A

Mike Ruth

56

30

3.4

Javon Foster

23

23

2.6

Xavier Delgado

46

34

3.8

Bobby Lawrence

78

78

8.7

Thalen Robinson

23

23

2.6

Luke Griffin

0

0

N/A

Jack Buford

0

0

N/A

Drake Heismeyer

0

0

N/A

Mitchell Walters

0

0

N/A

Dylan Spencer

0

0

N/A
