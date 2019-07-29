News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tenn. WR target says "there is a lot to like" about Mizzou

Sean Williams • PowerMizzou
@SeanW_Rivals
Recruiting Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Independence (Tenn.) wide receiver Chayce Bishop is one of the newest targets for Missouri, having received an offer from the Tigers back on July 18th.He was one of the key targets on hand for Satu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}