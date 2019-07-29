Tenn. WR target says "there is a lot to like" about Mizzou
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Independence (Tenn.) wide receiver Chayce Bishop is one of the newest targets for Missouri, having received an offer from the Tigers back on July 18th.He was one of the key targets on hand for Satu...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news