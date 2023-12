Two years ago, Missouri chased four-star defensive tackle Chris McClellan heavily out of Owasso, Okla. The Tigers got an official visit, but ultimately McClellan signed with the Florida Gators. But after two years in Gainesville, the sophomore is headed back closer to home. McClellan committed to the Tigers on the day after Christmas.

"I just felt like I had the best app to become the best version of myself at Mizzou," the 6-foot-3, 320-pounder said. "I felt like it’s a good environment I liked how coach Drink recruited me. They made me a key.

"The familiarity definitely helped with the whole process not having to get to know a whole new staff. I know some changes have been made but they pretty much have the same coaches."