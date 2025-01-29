Grace Slaughter's continued rise

(Photo by Kyle McAreavy - MizzouToday)

It’s been a year to forget for the Missouri Tigers women’s basketball team. The team dropped non-conference games to Vermont and Oral Roberts, lost the first six games of the conference season without really looking competitive in most of them and seemed content to run out the clock on coach Robin Pingeton’s final year under contract. But sophomore guard Grace Slaughter decided that wasn’t going to happen. For the third time this year, Slaughter matched or beat her previous career high on offense. Her best game as a freshman was a 21-point performance at Saint Louis. This year she put up 22 against Tulane and Jackson State, then shined while leading the Tigers to their first conference win in more than a year. Slaughter scored 31 points and grabbed six rebounds, shot 8-of-8 at the free-throw line and dribbled her way into a left-handed baseline floater at the buzzer to give the Tigers a one-point win against Mississippi State, ending what had turned into an 18-game SEC losing streak.

Slaughter came into the season wanting to work on physicality and her mid-range game. She said the physicality of SEC play caught her by surprise when she was thrown into the fire immediately. “During my freshman year, I felt like I was always hearing the term, like, ‘Just survive,’” Slaughter said before the season. “Just get through it. But I learned so much my freshman year.” “Adjusting to the physicality, being able to take it and being able to give it as well,” Slaughter added about her focus during the offseason. Slaughter came to the Tigers as the top-ranked player in Missouri out of Grain Valley, winning the 2023 Gatorade Player of the Year and being named a McDonald's All-American. And she stepped in well as the second on third option on a team that had Hayley Frank and Mama Dembele to absorb focus in front of her. The 6-foot-2 guard posted a double-double in her first career game then scored in double figures in seven of her first nine games. She posted double figures in 14-of-17 conference games as well. But with Frank and Dembele gone, other teams began to spend their focus on the sophomore this season. "I think I've felt that some," Slaughter said on Tiger Talk last week. "But I think that comes with being part of the SEC, it's such a powerful conference and everyone is so physical and so fast."

