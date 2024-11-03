Class of 2025 four-star Joshua Lewis decommits from Mizzou

Missouri received its fourth decommitment in the Class of 2025 on Sunday.

Four-star strongside defense end Joshua Lewis backed off his pledge to the Tigers, which he made April 22. The Gonzales (La.) Dutchtown lineman ranks the 11th-best recruit in Louisiana and 20th at his position.

"Due to unfortunate circumstances I am no longer committed to the University of Missouri," Jones posted to X, formerly Twitter. "Recruitment is back open."