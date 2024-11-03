Advertisement

in other news

Mizzou target Ah'Mari Stevens details relationship with Jacob Peeler

Mizzou target Ah'Mari Stevens details relationship with Jacob Peeler

Missouri was the first program to offer Class of 2027 wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren
Ask the Editor: Nov. 2

Ask the Editor: Nov. 2

We've got the second edition of Ask the Editor with questions about quarterbacks, OCs and basketball lineups.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Nov. 1 media day

Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Nov. 1 media day

What was said and what was unsaid at Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates' press conference on Friday.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Season glance: The women's games 22-24

Season glance: The women's games 22-24

Let's continue our dive into the women's basketball schedule with games against Mississippi State, Texas and Tennessee.

 • Kyle McAreavy
The Friday File - Nov. 1

The Friday File - Nov. 1

This week we talk Brady Cook's status, hoops news and some recruiting chatter as Signing Day approaches.

Premium contentExternal content
 • MizzouToday Staff

in other news

Mizzou target Ah'Mari Stevens details relationship with Jacob Peeler

Mizzou target Ah'Mari Stevens details relationship with Jacob Peeler

Missouri was the first program to offer Class of 2027 wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens.

Premium content
 • Kenny Van Doren
Ask the Editor: Nov. 2

Ask the Editor: Nov. 2

We've got the second edition of Ask the Editor with questions about quarterbacks, OCs and basketball lineups.

Premium content
 • Kyle McAreavy
Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Nov. 1 media day

Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Nov. 1 media day

What was said and what was unsaid at Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates' press conference on Friday.

 • Kyle McAreavy
Published Nov 3, 2024
Class of 2025 four-star Joshua Lewis decommits from Mizzou
circle avatar
Kenny Van Doren  •  Mizzou Today
Recruiting Editor
Twitter
@thevandalorian

Missouri received its fourth decommitment in the Class of 2025 on Sunday.

Four-star strongside defense end Joshua Lewis backed off his pledge to the Tigers, which he made April 22. The Gonzales (La.) Dutchtown lineman ranks the 11th-best recruit in Louisiana and 20th at his position.

"Due to unfortunate circumstances I am no longer committed to the University of Missouri," Jones posted to X, formerly Twitter. "Recruitment is back open."

Lewis originally chose the Tigers over Houston and Tulane, taking an official visit to Missouri in May after announcing his verbal commitment. Recruited by defensive line coaches Al Davis and Brian Early, Lewis was one of two edge commits for the Tigers.

Missouri is now left with two defensive line pledges: four-star defensive tackle Jason Dowell and three-star Daeden Hopkins. Lewis committed to Missouri three days after Dowell and on the same day as four-star linebacker Dante McClellan.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

The Tigers are now down to 15 commits in the 2025 class, standing at No. 23 in the Recruiting Team Rankings. Lewis joined three-star safety Dyllon Williams as the second decommitment for Missouri since Oct. 10.

Missouri
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS