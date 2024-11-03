Class of 2025 four-star Joshua Lewis decommits from Mizzou

in other news
Mizzou target Ah'Mari Stevens details relationship with Jacob Peeler
Missouri was the first program to offer Class of 2027 wide receiver Ah'Mari Stevens.
Ask the Editor: Nov. 2
We've got the second edition of Ask the Editor with questions about quarterbacks, OCs and basketball lineups.
Said and unsaid: Dennis Gates' Nov. 1 media day
What was said and what was unsaid at Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates' press conference on Friday.
Season glance: The women's games 22-24
Let's continue our dive into the women's basketball schedule with games against Mississippi State, Texas and Tennessee.
The Friday File - Nov. 1
This week we talk Brady Cook's status, hoops news and some recruiting chatter as Signing Day approaches.
Missouri received its fourth decommitment in the Class of 2025 on Sunday.
Four-star strongside defense end Joshua Lewis backed off his pledge to the Tigers, which he made April 22. The Gonzales (La.) Dutchtown lineman ranks the 11th-best recruit in Louisiana and 20th at his position.
"Due to unfortunate circumstances I am no longer committed to the University of Missouri," Jones posted to X, formerly Twitter. "Recruitment is back open."
Lewis originally chose the Tigers over Houston and Tulane, taking an official visit to Missouri in May after announcing his verbal commitment. Recruited by defensive line coaches Al Davis and Brian Early, Lewis was one of two edge commits for the Tigers.
Missouri is now left with two defensive line pledges: four-star defensive tackle Jason Dowell and three-star Daeden Hopkins. Lewis committed to Missouri three days after Dowell and on the same day as four-star linebacker Dante McClellan.
The Tigers are now down to 15 commits in the 2025 class, standing at No. 23 in the Recruiting Team Rankings. Lewis joined three-star safety Dyllon Williams as the second decommitment for Missouri since Oct. 10.
