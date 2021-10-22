Billiards on Broadway presents The Chamber

The Missouri football team might not be in action this weekend, but there's still plenty of news on the recruiting trail. Now that the Tigers have landed five-star wide receiver Luther Burden, who's next in the 2022 class? Check out The Chamber for a breakdown of the staff's top remaining targets, plus a rundown of which coach is recruiting where during the idle weekend.

The recruiting news doesn't end with the 2022 class. The staff's top 2023 targets at the quarterback position are starting to come into focus, as well. Get the latest scoop in The Chamber.

The Chamber is a feature intended for premium subscribers to PowerMizzou.com. If you are already a member, get all the latest recruiting news right here. If not, sign up for your premium subscription today!