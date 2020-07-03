PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

1. Riffing off the elder Forde's realignment plan, design your ultimate 12-team conference for Missouri. For the first question, we'll do it with geography in mind.

Gabe: Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, iowa State, Nebraska, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Louisville, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State

Mitchell: I'll go similar, but with a couple minor changes. Mizzou, Illinois, Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa, Iowa State, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Nebraska, Vanderbilt, Purdue

2. Now design your ultimate 12 team conference with no geographic restrictions.

Gabe: Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, Hawaii, Texas, USC, Tennessee Mitchell: Mizzou, Kansas, Illinois, Oregon, UCLA, Wisconsin, Colorado, Texas, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame. That would be a tough conference, but it would provide those of us covering the team a mixture of awesome geographic destinations and cool places to watch a football game plus keep a couple rivalries intact. Win-win-win.

3. We've done various forms of this question. Does Missouri finish with a top 30 recruiting class?

Mitchell: I believe so. Mizzou is currently ranked 20th in the team standings, and as I said last week, I still expect them to fall a bit as other schools catch up In number of commitments. But the Tigers rank 25th in average star ranking and still have a couple four-star targets left on the board who the staff seems to feel pretty good about, so I definitely think they finish in the top 30 and quite possibly the top 25. Gabe: Agreed, for all the reasons you laid out. I don't think a top-20 finish is quite realistic, but top 30 should be expected at this point.

4. Which Missouri team has a higher winning percentage this year: Football or basketball?

Mitchell: This is a tricky one just because we know so little about the football team right now (and also we still have no Idea if either or both sports will play a full season). But assuming both teams play their schedules as they stand now, I guess I'll go basketball. I think this football team ends up somewhere around 6-6 and 7-5. Obviously, the hope is that basketball finishes better than .500. A 7-5 record in football would mean a winning percentage of 58.3, which would equate to a bit over 18 wins In a 32-game hoops season. If Mizzou can go 19-13, it would probably find itself squarely on the bubble, which I think is pretty much the minimum expectation from the fanbase in Cuonzo Martin's fourth year. In conclusion, I wouldn't be stunned if the football team goes 7-5 (I picked that a couple weeks ago) and the basketball team only wins 18 games, but I feel more confident about hoops getting to 19 or 20 wins than football getting to seven. Gabe: I'm going basketball as well. There are just way too many unknowns with the football team right now. Not only does Mizzou have a new head coach, it completely overhauled the offensive staff and is going to have a new starting quarterback — and the players and coaches have been able to practice together all of three times. I've said before that I have no expectations for this football season. I do at least expect basketball to be on the bubble. So I'll give the edge to hoops.

5 Which team finishes higher in the conference standings? (For football, let's pretend divisions do not matter for overall standing.)