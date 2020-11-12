PowerMizzou - Blowin' Smoke Presented by Weston Tobacco

What's more fun than us giving you a chance to mock us every single week? In our new feature, Blowin' Smoke presented by Weston Tobacco, we will do that each and every Thursday. Gabe DeArmond and Mitchell Forde will make five predictions almost sure to go wrong every week in this space. These will range from big games to big picture predictions with a bit of the comedic and absurd mixed in most weeks as well.

1) Over/under on games Mizzou plays this season is 8.5

Mitchell: I guess I'll take the over. They'll use December 19 to get both the Georgia and Vandy games in, and I think they should be able to make it through five more games without having multiple canceled. But I wouldn't bet on it with conviction. Gabe: If the SEC title game remains on December 19th I'll take the under. I just don't think we're done with postponements and shuffling and there's nowhere else to put games now. I think as we get closer to the end, the SEC will prioritize games that will decide division titles and draw ratings (in other words, come hell or high water, LSU/Bama is getting played. Missouri/Vandy? Little lower on the totem pole). They're not done playing by any means but I don't feel great they get to nine.

2) SEC picks of the week

Gabe: Arkansas (+18) at Florida: I thought Arkansas would get blown out by A&M and while they never had a chance to win the game, the Razorbacks hung around. I think they get a back door cover here. Vanderbilt (+18) at Kentucky: Who's going to give up 18 points to Kentucky? Vandy should cover just by not scoring negative points. Though some who have watched Vandy would tell you if there's a team capable of scoring negative points, this may be it. South Carolina (+7) at Ole Miss: Ole Miss looks a little less bad and more capable of pulling away. Give me the Rebels. Mitchell: Arkansas (+18) at Florida: Part of me thinks Florida comes out hungover after a big win and everyone coronating them to win the SEC East, plus Feleipe Franks probably plays well against his old team, but even if both of those things happen I think Florida is good enough to turn it on in the second half and score on four straight drives and win by 20. Gators. Vanderbilt (+18) at Kentucky: Kentucky isn't capable of scoring 18 points, especially with offensive coordinator Eddie Gran out due to COVID. Wildcats win comfortably but Vanderbilt covers. South Carolina (+7) at Ole Miss: This line feels a little too big. Neither team is good. I'll take South Carolina to cover.

3) Non-SEC picks of the week

Mitchell: Notre Dame (-16) at Boston College: I think Notre Dame keeps it rolling and wins big. Wisconsin (-3) at Michigan: Assuming this game happens, Wisconsin should be eager to not just win but win with some style because they need to pad what will be a resume light on games. Michigan is in total disarray. Badgers roll. Penn State (-4) at Nebraska: Someone gets to win a game. I guess I'll take Penn State. USC (-10) at Arizona: USC should benefit from getting a game under its belt. I'll take the Trojans. Gabe: Notre Dame (-16) at Boston College: The last time the Irish beat the nation's No. 1 team they lost the following week...to Boston College. I don't think Notre Dame loses, but the Eagles keep it within a score. Wisconsin (-3) at Michigan: Unproven team > team that has already proven it is bad. On Wisconsin. Penn State (-4) at Nebraska: How poorly do things have to be going to be a home dog to an 0-3 team? Penn State I guess. USC (-10) at Arizona: Will I watch a PAC-12 game this season? To be determined. It probably won't be this one. Arizona covers just because this seems like a USC spot to play badly.

4) NFL picks of the week

Mitchell: Colts (+2) at Titans: I don't trust either team, but I trust noodle arm Phil Rivers and the Colts less. Tennessee. Bills (+2.5) at Cardinals: I would have liked to have taken the Cardinals if Buffalo was favored by like 3.5 coming off a big win, but given the chance to take the better team as an underdog, I'll do it. Bills. Ravens (-6.5) at Patriots: I did not watch the game, but I understand the Patriots almost lost to the Jets. That disqualifies them from ever being picked by me again. Seahawks (+2) at Rams: This feels like an overreaction to Seattle losing on a tough road trip last week. I also still can't put my finger on if the Rams are actually good. For now, I'll wait on them and take the Seahawks. Chargers (+1.5) at Dolphins: Miami might actually be pretty good, and the safest bet in football right now is picking the Chargers to lose a heartbreaker late. Fish. Gabe: Colts (+2) at Titans: I don't have gambling rules (because I don't gamble) but if I did, one of them would probably be "don't pick Philip Rivers in a game that really matters." Titans. Bills (+2.5) at Cardinals: Cross country trip for the Bills coming off a big win and Arizona looking to rebound. Kyler Murray gets it done. Ravens (-6.5) at Patriots: Ravens by 100. Seahawks (+2) at Rams: Wrong team favored. Seahawks win. Chargers (+1.5) at Dolphins: You can guarantee two things with the Chargers: They will not get blown out and they will not win. Dolphins cover.

5) Who's your favorite and your dark horse at Augusta?