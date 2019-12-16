I'm going to go backwards before we move forward. Let's start with how we got here.

1) So I just realized this is the first time I've done this since Missouri officially hired a new coach. That said, you got all of my reactions to that last week. Eli Drinkwitz is at Missouri, Barry Odom is at Arkansas and it's officially a new era in Mizzou football. I've been covering the team for more than 16 years now...and this is the first time they've had an outside hire as the head coach. That's pretty remarkable continuity. Here are the Power Five programs that have had fewer than three head coaches since 2001:

Clemson

Georgia

Iowa (only one)

Missouri

Northwestern

Oklahoma

Oklahoma State

TCU (only one)Virginia TechThat's a pretty short list. And here's what they all have in common: At some point in the last 20 years, they've had what is arguably the best stretch in school history. Continuity is good. In other words, you hope Drinkwitz is here for a long time because that means pretty good things.

2) Let's talk about the staff. Here's what we know so far:

Special Teams: Erik Link

Defense: Charlie Harbison

Defense (LB probably): DJ Smith

DL: Brick Haley

OC/QB: Eliah Drinkwitz

Offense: Casey Woods

We know Ryan Walters and David Gibbs at least have the opportunity to stay and are on the staff right now. We don't know if they will choose to stay, but for now they are. If those coaches stay, that means there are seven coaches out of ten we know about (Drinkwitz doesn't count against the ten obviously). The Tigers would need three more coaches, at least two of which and probably all three, would coach offense. Woods will coach running backs or tight ends probably. So Mizzou needs to fill the other spot. They need a receivers coach and an offensive line coach. That would fill out the staff (the other option would be to combine tight ends and receivers and potentially still hire a quarterbacks coach or an extra defensive assistant, though that seems unnecessary if Gibbs and Walters both remain).

3) I'd be remiss if I didn't touch on some of the coaches that left. Some of them were your typical college football assistants, here for a couple years and gone. But Andy Hill and Cornell Ford have 43 years of coaching at Missouri between them. I understand many think it was time. And honestly, you're probably right. Especially because I don't think you should dictate to a coach who he has to hire. But these two guys did a whole lot for Mizzou. You add in Hill's playing days and that's 47 years of service to the school you all love. They were a big part of the renaissance of Missouri football.