Coach Analysis: Arvell Ferguson
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Kirkwood (Mo.) defensive end Arvell Ferguson was the 11th commitment to join Missouri's recruiting class back on September 6th. The Tigers' coaching staff likes the 6-foot-5, 210-pound prospect as ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news