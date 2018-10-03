Coach Analysis: CJ Boone
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The latest commitment to Missouri's 2019 recruiting class came from Parkway North (Mo.) wide receiver CJ Boone on September 15th. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound prospect is the third consecutive verbal pl...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news