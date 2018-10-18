Coach Analysis: Jalani Williams
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Parkway North (Mo.) safety Jalani Williams is one of Missouri top remaining targets in the 2019 recruiting class. The four-star prospect has already taken official visits to LSU and Missouri in Sep...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news