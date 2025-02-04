The week that was: Jan. 27-Feb. 2

Here's a look back at all the Missouri sports from the past week, with links to games I covered and stories from the week, as well as a rundown of games I couldn't get to.

(Photo by Denny Medley - USA TODAY Sports)

Men's Basketball

The Tigers played only one game last week after taking a well-earned bye week through the middle. In the lone matchup, Mizzou dominated Mississippi State 88-61. Here is my initial thoughts and my game story and my feature about Josh Gray embracing the culture Dennis Gates has built. Moving on.

Women's Basketball

The Tigers opened the week by ending their 18-game SEC losing streak with a 78-77 win on a Grace Slaughter buzzer beater to end a career day for the sophomore. Here is my game story and my column about Slaughter from that matchup. Then the Tigers went on the road and lost to Texas 70-61 on Thursday. Here is my game story. Finally the Tigers lost to Tennessee 76-71 on Sunday. Here is my game story from that one. Moving on.

Wrestling

The Tigers had a tough weekend road trip facing No. 22 Oklahoma on Saturday and No. 3 Oklahoma State on Sunday. The trip started with a 23-13 loss to Oklahoma where Missouri won four of 10 contested matches. Oklahoma won the first four matches of the dual, including ranked wins at 125 and 141. No. 28-ranked 157-pounder James Conway got the Tigers on the board for the first time with an 8-2 decision against Landyn Sommer. Then No. 15-ranked 165-pounder Cam Steed picked up a ranked win against No. 27 Tate Picklo by a 13-3 major decision. The Tigers finished off the dual with wins at 197 and 285. Jesse Cassatt beat Seth Seago by 4-1 sudden-victory decision at 197 and Seth Nitzel beat No. 27-ranked heavyweight Juan Mora by an 8-1 decision. The Tigers then lost to undefeated Oklahoma State 36-3, picking up just one contested match. No. 13-ranked 141-pounder Josh Edmond earned the Tigers' points with an 11-4 decision against Kolter Burton. Oklahoma State gained bonus points in five matches. Missouri (5-9, 4-3 Big 12) will return to the Hearnes Center for Senior Night against Iowa State on Feb. 22. Matches will begin at noon.

Gymnastics

The No. 9 Tigers posted another score above 197 in a ranked loss at No. 3 LSU. The Black & Gold lost to the defending national champions 198-197.125. The meet was featured on SEC Network’s Friday Night Heights. Amari Celestine opened the meet with a 9.900 in both of the bars and vault, she earned a personal-best 39.475 in her third time competing in the all-around. Mara Titarolej earned a 9.925 on the bars, then Hannah Horton set a season-best on the vault with a 9.925 winning a share of the event title for the first time on the vault this year. Jocelyn Moore recorded a 9.900 on the floor, her third time hitting the mark this season. Helen Hu scored another near-perfect 9.975 on the beam, her third consecutive competition posting a 9.975 or 10, winning the beam in all three. As a team, the Tigers posted a 49.350 on the uneven bars, beating the previous team high of 49.225. Mizzou scored a 49.175 on the vault, a 49.325 on the floor and a 49.325 on the floor. The Tigers will visit the No. 32 Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m.

Tennis

The Tiger tennis team hosted Saint Louis on Saturday, winning 4-0. Mizzou improved to 3-0 on the spring season, claiming the doubles point with two wins and sweeping the singles matches. Gian Octa and Korina Roso beat Lizzie Barlow and Angelina Joao 6-1, while Octa added a 6-0, 6-0 singles win against Madison Hill and Zoe Lazar beat Nicolly Ferreira 6-2, 6-0 in singles play. Mary Brumfield clinched the Tiger win with a 6-3, 6-0 singles win against Fiorella Duran and teamed with Andea Artimedia for a 6-0 doubles win against Duran and Emmerson White. “It was a good showing from the team today in doubles and singles,” Missouri coach Bianca Turati said. “We were able to take care of business. Our players did a good job imposing their game and level consistently. We’ll return to work on Monday and continue to improve as a team for our next matches in Minneapolis. We are all looking forward to that trip next weekend.” That trip will be the Tigers’ next match as Mizzou (3-0) goes on the road to face Minnesota at 3:30 p.m. Friday, then will play a double header against Colorado State (9:30 a.m.) and St. Thomas (1:30 p.m.) on Sunday.

Swim & Dive

The Tiger Diving teams went to the Air Force Diving Invitational in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The Tigers took first place and had at least two divers on the podium in five-of-six events during the three-day event. On Thursday, Mizzou started the meet with Gabriela San Juan Carmona winning the women’s 1-meter dive and Collier Dyer winning the men’s 3-meter dive. Then on Friday, the Missouri women swept the 3-meter podium with San Juan Carmona taking gold, while freshmen Megan Jolly and Mia Henninger took second and third, respectively. Dyer took his second gold on Friday, winning the men’s 1-meter and he placed third in the men’s platform competition. Henninger and Jolly both added podium finishes in the women’s 1-meter and platform. Henningern placed second in the platform and Jolly took third in the 1-meter. Tommaso Zannella won the men’s platform on the final day of competition, while also placing third in both the 3-meter and 1-meter competitions. The Tigers’ swim and dive teams will both compete next at the SEC Championships from Feb. 17-22 in Athens, Georgia.

Track & Field