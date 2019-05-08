Coach Analysis: Jay Maclin
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Back on April 18th, Missouri picked up their latest commitment in the 2020 recruiting class in Kirkwood (Mo.) wide receiver Jay Maclin.The Missouri legacy is the third in-state commitment for the T...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news