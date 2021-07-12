Coach Analysis: Tavorus Jones
The commitment of Burges (Tex.) running back Tavorus Jones was the start of a big recruiting weekend for the Missouri Tigers as they continue to build towards a potentially historic 2022 class.The ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news