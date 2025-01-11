Colorado State TE Vince Brown commits to Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers added some experience to the tight end room with the addition of Colorado State senior Vince Brown on Saturday.

Brown started his career at the College of DuPage where he appeared in 20 games across two seasons and won two NJCAA National Championships in 2021 and 2022.

He transferred to Colorado State going into the 2023 season and had four catches for 32 yards in his first NCAA season.

This season, Brown upped his production to 24 catches for 256 yards and three touchdowns. His best game was a five-catch, 52-yard performance with two touchdowns against Utah State in the final week of the regular season.

He added three catches for 41 yards in Colorado State's loss to Miami (OH) in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

Because of the expected rulings coming surrounding junior college eligibility affecting NCAA eligibility, Brown's eligibility is slightly up in the air. He is expected to have one year, but if the ruling comes down that junior college year's don't affect NCAA years, he will have two.