Columbia native Isiaih Mosley to transfer to Mizzou

Last year, Mosley averaged 20.4 points per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field, 42.7 percent from three-point range and 90.2 percent from the free throw line. He earned first-team all-Missouri Valley honors each of the past two seasons.

Mosley comes to the Tigers after three dominant seasons with Missouri State. He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Isiaih Mosley is coming back to Columbia. The Rock Bridge high school product and former Missouri State told PowerMizzou.com on Monday afternoon that he is transferring to Mizzou.

Mosley's decision to return to his hometown comes after a circuitous recruitment. Mosley declared for the NBA Draft in early April but ultimately withdrew his name prior to the June 1 deadline. He then entered the transfer portal in late June. Mosley reportedly fielded interest from Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech and Mississippi State. He took an official visit to Starkville. It wasn't until the weekend of June 4 that he visited Missouri.

Mosley is the sixth scholarship transfer and ninth newcomer overall to join the Missouri roster since Dennis Gates took over in late March. After the addition of Mosley, the Tigers have one scholarship remaining for the 2022-23 season, should the staff choose to use it. They could also give that scholarship to Cleveland State transfer center Mabor Majak, who committed to the Tigers on May 26.

Mosley fits the description of what associate head coach C.Y. Young said he wanted to add to the roster on May 10. Young said the staff was looking for "another long wing that can really shoot it." Last season, the 6-foot-5 Mosley became just the third Division I player in the past 20 years to shoot better than 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line.

Mosley has played three years in college, but could have up to two years of eligibility remaining if he chose to utilize the free COVID year of eligibility.

PowerMizzou is working to get ahold of Mosley for more on his decision. Stay tuned for further coverage.