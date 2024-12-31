Column: Brady Cook, a finisher

(Photo by Steve Roberts - USA TODAY Sports)

Missouri football coach Eli Drinkwitz couldn’t help but be sentimental after the Tigers beat Iowa in the Music City Bowl. He quoted Henry David Thoreau, the movie Tombstone and Dr. Suess; he nearly broke down in tears and couldn’t hold back the compliments for the quarterback who has led the way for the resurgence of the Mizzou program and Drinkwitz’s rise in his coaching career. “All endeavors call for the ability to tramp the last mile, shape the last plan, endure the last hour’s toil,” Drink said as he quoted Thoreau. “The fight to the finish spirit is the one characteristic we must possess if we’re to face the future as finishers.” The Tigers can proudly say they faced the future as finishers Monday. And while Drinkwitz was talking about his whole team in that moment, there is no way to interpret that as anything other than an homage to the man sitting two seats to Drinkwitz’s right at that moment, his quarterback. Brady Cook, the ultimate finisher. Game after game the past three seasons, Tiger fans have gotten to witness a drive to win at any cost from a player who refused to ever give up, because no matter what, he was going to finish the job. He wasn’t quite able to do that in his first career start, though he did show shades of what would come. With under 3 minutes to play, Cook led an 11-play, 83-yard drive to take a late lead against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl, but the Black Knights were able to drive back down and kick a game-winning field goal.

(Photo by Steve Roberts - USA TODAY Sports)

But there it was, the first time Cook would lead a fourth-quarter drive to take the lead with less than 2 minutes on the clock. He did everything in his power to finish that game. “He led us on a two-minute drive,” Drinkwitz said before turning to speak directly to his quarterback. “You go up and they drive it down, kick a field goal to beat us. And how ironic is it for you on your last game in your college career. We’re down all game, you lead us to let Blake (Craig) kick the game-winning field goal and we send the defense back out there. This time, they get a stop.” The difference throughout the past three seasons wasn’t whether Cook would finish the job, it was whether the rest of the Tigers would cross the finish line with him.. Look at 2022, when he led a two-score comeback against Auburn to tie the game, then put the Tigers in position to win on either a game-ending field goal or an overtime touchdown. But the kick was missed and the would-be game-winner in overtime was fumbled into the end zone. Cook did everything in his power to finish that game multiple times, but in the span of his career, it will be forgotten because other players didn’t finish the job with him. Kentucky that year, Cook led a two-score comeback to take the lead with 8:07 left in the fourth, but it ended in a loss as well. Then the Tigers dropped the Gasparilla Bowl to Wake Forest to end a second consecutive season at 6-7. “I look back on 2021, 2022, that was not fun,” Cook said. “Leaving the bowl site and going out with a loss, not fun at all. You think about it for a long time, that sits with you for a long time and I definitely didn’t want that to be the case with my last game in a Tiger uniform.” Then the team bought into what Drinkwitz had been building around Cook, the sell that hooked the quarterback and helped build that finisher mentality. “Coach Drink built it, let’s be real, the one thing I’ll say about Coach Drink is he brings the right people into this building,” Cook said. “I’ve seen it from when we got here in 2020 to right now, the people he’s moved out and the people he’s brought in, it’s unbelievable. Every single person that comes into our building has the same goal, the same mission, the same mindset and that’s been the difference.”

(Photo by Matt Bush - USA TODAY Sports)