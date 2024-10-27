Advertisement

Ask the editor: Oct. 26

Ask the editor: Oct. 26

I dug in to some of your questions as I begin a new series of Q and A stories.

 • Kyle McAreavy
In-state recruits recap unofficial visits to Mizzou for Auburn game

In-state recruits recap unofficial visits to Mizzou for Auburn game

In-state recruits discussed their unofficial visits to Missouri for the Auburn game.

 • Kenny Van Doren
Mizzou offers Class of 2026 athlete Messiah Tilson as a defensive back

Mizzou offers Class of 2026 athlete Messiah Tilson as a defensive back

Special teams coordinator Erik Link offered Class of 2026 athlete Messiah Tilson on Wednesday.

 • Kenny Van Doren
The Friday File - October 25

The Friday File - October 25

The latest news, scoop and speculation from the MizzouToday staff heading into the weekend.

 • MizzouToday Staff
The deep dive: Week 9 in the trenches

The deep dive: Week 9 in the trenches

Last deep dive of the week and as always, we’re finishing in the trenches.

 • Kyle McAreavy

Oct 27, 2024
Column: The season isn't over, but it's on the brink
Kyle McAreavy  •  Mizzou Today
Senior Editor
