For three years, there have been questions about Barry Odom. A lot of them. An 8-4 regular season that included a landmark win at Florida answered many of them. But there was still one gaping question out there: What in the world is Odom going to do once Drew Lock leaves? Odom answered that question on Tuesday night. When former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant announced his intention to play his final season at Mizzou for Odom, Missouri's 2019 quarterback race ended. (It's worth noting here that as a graduate transfer, Bryant isn't technically bound to Missouri until he shows up for class next semester, but at this point it would be a major surprise if he wasn't playing for the Tigers next year).

Jordan Kodner

Lock came into this season as a Heisman hopeful and started like a house afire. Through three games, he was 78-116 for 1,062 yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception. Over the next five games, Missouri would lose four times, capped by a second half against Kentucky without a single first down. And, boy, were there questions after that one. About Lock, about Odom, about everything. But Lock finished the season playing the best football of his career. Missouri won four straight and vaulted into the top 25 in both the College Football Playoff and the Associated Press rankings. The senior completed 69% of his passes for 981 yards, nine touchdowns and just two interceptions. He ran for three more scores. With that winning streak, Lock's status among Mizzou fans was secure. He will head off the NFL Draft after the Liberty Bowl, almost certainly as a first-round pick. But while his play silenced many of Lock's critics, it simply gave Odom's more ammo. Lock committed to Missouri when Gary Pinkel was the head coach. Since then, the Tigers have signed four quarterbacks. Jack Lowary wears a vest and signals in plays during games. Juco transfer Lindsey Scott, Jr. fell from second-string to fourth-string and didn't see the field this season. Taylor Powell and Micah Wilson have thrown a combined 20 passes, all in mop-up duty. The Tigers have a commitment from Ohio high school prospect Connor Bazelak, but expecting him to be ready to start as a true freshman in the SEC would not be a wise path. The simple fact was this: Odom didn't have a quarterback on the roster he felt comfortable with heading into his fourth season. That became obvious when Bryant got a call from Missouri coaches within hours of announcing his intent to transfer from Clemson after four games this season. On Tuesday night, when Bryant chose Missouri over Auburn, North Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas, the biggest question for the 2019 Tigers had its answer. He's going to be the starter next season. We may have to go through the charade of saying that every player has to earn his spot and every job is open for a few practices, but Missouri didn't chase Bryant to compete for a job and Bryant didn't choose Missouri to potentially sit on the bench.