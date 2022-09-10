MANHATTAN, KS—For a little less than an hour on Saturday afternoon at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, it appeared maybe Missouri would have a chance to settle in and make a run at Kansas State. Then the lightning delay ended and the Tigers and Wildcats started playing football again.

Missouri came out of the weather delay trailing Kansas State 14-3 with 7:44 remaining in the second quarter. The Tigers ran a quarterback draw for six yards—it was one of their more aggressive and effective offensive plays of the day to that point—and then punted. Wildcat wide receiver Phillip Brooks returned that punt 76 yards for a touchdown. Even a blocked extra point that kept the score at 20-3 for the time being couldn’t mask the fact that the game was over. It eventually ended 40-12, looking only that good because of a desperation garbage-time touchdown that took five plays, a timeout and a defensive penalty inside the five-yard line in the final seconds.

To be fair, Missouri wasn’t alone in failing to efficiently use the rain delay. I made the decision not to start writing this column during the break, instead chatting with various colleagues in the press box, because there was still a lot of time left and, hey, sports are crazy and anything can happen. Man, I wish I had that 55 minutes back now.

Self-deprecating humor aside, nobody involved with Missouri should be smiling on this Saturday. That in year three of the Eli Drinkwitz era, the Tigers came to Manhattan as an eight-point underdog to a Kansas State team predicted to finish fifth in the Big XII Conference is a problem. It’s a bigger problem that the line should have been much, much higher.

Mizzou’s representatives at the postgame press conference repeated at least ten times that “one game doesn’t define a season.” They’re right, obviously. Losing today—even in the way they did—doesn’t make it impossible for Missouri to reach whatever goalposts you set for it before the start of the year, unless of course those goalposts were an undefeated season. But the result on Saturday sure makes it look a lot less likely.

This game was the measuring stick, or at least the first measuring stick. All offseason fans talked about it. Kansas State may be undervalued by the national pundits. It may be a pretty damn good football team. It is not Georgia or the Buffalo Bills. It is not a team that should dismantle Missouri the way it did, dominating the Tigers on both lines of scrimmage, rendering them completely ineffective on offense, doing enough on offense to score against a defense that’s quite a bit better than last year, but not nearly good enough to carry an offense as bad as Missouri’s was on Saturday and just for good measure applying the dagger via special teams.

Missouri didn’t have to win this game, although, you know, that would have been allowed. It did have to compete.

“Yeah, I'm surprised,” Drinkwitz said after the game. “I'm surprised. I thought we were better prepared than that. Obviously I was wrong.”