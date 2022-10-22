Say it with me, Mizzou fans: Thank God for Vanderbilt. Let’s be clear: Missouri would not have beaten any other team in the Southeastern Conference on Saturday. Wouldn’t have beaten many in Power Five. But fortunately for the play to the level of their competition Tigers, it was the Commodores standing on the other sideline in an even more boring than it sounds 17-14 win. Had Vanderbilt found one more play—or gotten a more generous spot on fourth and one with just more than a minute left—the Tigers would have replaced the Commodores as the team with the nation’s longest losing streak to other Power Five competition. Missouri broke its own streak at five—just more than 11 months after its last Power Five win—while extending Vandy’s to 28. The problem here is offensive. Not as in the game being offense, though it was. But as in Missouri’s offense. The Tiger defense finally figured out a way to win a close game: Give up one touchdown to the opponent instead of two. But it got virtually no help from the offense and absolutely no help after halftime. Missouri led 17-0 at halftime, mostly thanks to Luther Burden and an awful throw from Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swann that was intercepted by Jaylon Carlies in the end zone. In the final 30 minutes, let’s count the atrocities: Missouri had 76 yards of offense. Total. Missouri averaged 2.5 yards per play. Brady Cook was sacked and fumbled for the first Vanderbilt touchdown. Nate Peat fumbled on the Vandy 20. Harrison Mevis missed a 36-yard field goal. Missouri had three scoring drives that covered 24 plays and 223 yards in the first half. On its other nine drives before the game-ending kneel downs, it piled up a grand total of 99 yards and turned the ball over three times. So I can hear you already. “How are you ten paragraphs into your column and you haven’t talked about the need to change quarterbacks yet?”

Cook threw for 211 yards, but just 16 in a second half in which Missouri was shut out by Vanderbilt (USA Today)

I hear you. I promise I do. And I understand the frustration. There was a plan to play Sam Horn on Saturday. “I thought at 17-0 we were going to potentially get a couple of scores in the third quarter and then you know, have a chance to play him,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “I think the best laid plans of mice and men kind of played out there.” Drinkwitz said the staff talked about playing Horn earlier in the game, but when Cook led the Tigers to a 14-0 lead, he earned the right to stay in the game. Then the third quarter played out the way it did and Missouri’s four-star freshman spent this game exactly the way he has spent the previous six: Wearing a red baseball cap and a headset watching Missouri’s offense inch its way to 17 points against the worst Power Five defense in college football. Should Horn have played today? When would you do it? Missouri won this game 17-14. There is no guarantee that a freshman who has never been on the field isn’t going to make a mistake. In fact, you probably count on him making one. Missouri was one more mistake away from losing this game. Not really the ideal time to try something out for the hell of it. Should he play going forward? He probably should. But he should have played against Abilene Christian and couldn’t. He should have played against Vanderbilt and couldn’t. At this point, he definitely shouldn’t play in more than four games because when you’re this close to retaining a redshirt, you might as well go ahead and do it. And would it solve Missouri’s problems? It might solve some of them. But the offensive line is a sieve without any obvious solutions. Missouri’s margin for error—both within games and in the quest to win six of them—is so thin it basically doesn’t exist.

Horn was supposed to play Saturday, but never got off the sideline. (Gabe DeArmond)